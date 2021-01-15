Kilkenny's Paul Murphy retires

Paul Murphy, one of Kilkenny’s greatest corner-backs, has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The Danesfort man revealed the news on social media this morning, Murphy bringing down the curtain on a stellar career that featured four All-Ireland titles and four All-Stars.

In his statement, Murphy, who turns 32 later this month, said: “The time has come to announce my retirement from the Kilkenny senior hurling team. For as long as I can remember, it has been my dream to hurl for Kilkenny and I am proud to say I lived that dream.

“Thanks to all my team-mates down through the years and the journey you brought me on. It’s a privilege to have hurled not only with but against some of the greatest players to ever play the game, a memory which I will always cherish.

“I would also like to thank the management teams that have given me the opportunities over the years and the county board and supporters clubs for all your hard work and dedication to Kilkenny GAA.

“To my mother Marian, my late father Tommy and my sister Katie, a special thanks for believing in me and inspiring me to follow my dream. A special thank you to all my relatives and friends also.

“To my fiancée Éadaoin for all your support and encouragement throughout this journey. To my club Danesfort, the players, coaches and supporters that have brought me from underage to present day, the spirit which we have in the club is unrivalled and I look forward to many more years wearing the black and amber. Our best days are yet to come.”

Murphy also thanked his employers in the Defence Forces as well as the Kilkenny supporters.

He claimed his four All-Irelands in 2011, ’12, ’14 and ’15, his All-Stars also coming in those years.

Murphy also claimed five Leinster titles, the latest last November, and five Division 1s.