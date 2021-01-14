Éamonn Ryan: A lifetime of service as player, coach, manager

He will be remembered most for his 12 silverware-laden years with the Cork ladies, but the very reason Éamonn Ryan was first approached by Cork ladies football officials ahead of the 2004 season was because of what he had already achieved as a player, coach, and manager.

As told in Mary White’s book, Relentless: The Inside Story of the Cork Ladies Footballers, midfielder Juliet Murphy googled Ryan ahead of their first session with the new coach and knew there and then that they’d hit the “jackpot”.

What Murphy’s search would have shown up was that Ryan played senior football for Cork between 1963 and 1968 and later returned as Cork manager from 1980-84.

There is, of course, so much more to his CV.

Éamonn, it was reported a couple of years ago, coached his first team all the way back in 1959. He was still a teenager at the time.

There followed four decades of success inside the whitewash and on the sideline at club and inter-county level before he agreed to meet Cork ladies football official Stephen Mullane and his selection committee in the Commons Inn, Blackpool, an appointment that would transform Cork’s fortunes and, indeed, the game of ladies football as a whole.

As a player, Ryan lined out at corner and centre-forward on Cork’s back-to-back Munster winning teams in 1966 and 1967. The latter campaign saw the county come up three points short to Meath in the All-Ireland decider. He’d win two Sigerson Cups with UCC during this period and was captain of the college team that unsuccessfully contested the 1967 county final against Beara.

It was to prove one of the few occasions success would elude him on county final day.

In 1974, Éamonn trained and played on the Watergrasshill side which won the club’s first Cork JHC title. He also oversaw several county camogie championship wins with his native club.

Watergrasshill chairman Kieran O’Keeffe said Eamonn “was a hero in the club and community”.

“He put the first hurley in so many children’s hands in school and fostered a love of the game. We are indebted to him for his time, interest, and skill that he shared so willingly with so many of us.

“I was privileged to be taught by him, as was my father. He had a unique way of engaging with young people and getting their attention.”

This ability to connect with people was commented on last year by Na Piarsaigh’s Bill Kelleher when recalling the club’s maiden Cork SHC title in 1990, a campaign for which Ryan was the Na Piarsaigh coach.

“Eamonn was first class. He had a great attitude with the players and got the best out of them,” said Kelleher.

He was there again as coach when the northside club won a second county championship in 1995 and lent a hand during their all-conquering 2004 campaign too.

“What he did for Na Piarsaigh will never be forgotten. A gentleman,” tweeted former Na Piarsaigh and Cork hurler John Gardiner yesterday.

After relocating from his native Watergrasshill to his wife Pat’s home in the Gaeltacht village of Ballingeary, he was on the sideline when Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh claimed Cork IFC silverware in 2006.

At men’s inter-county level, he was at the helm for Cork’s famous Munster senior final win over Kerry in 1983, as well as the county’s All-Ireland MFC titles in 1991 and 1993.

Across hurling, camogie, football, and ladies football, Éamonn Ryan time and again inspired teams into the winner’s enclosure.

“A man who knew the value of life and breathed fresh life into the GAA wherever he went. Éamonn Ryan was a wonderful manager, coach, and role model,” said former GAA president Seán Kelly.