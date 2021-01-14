'Keep playing': Éamonn Ryan on trying to keep women involved in sport 

On International Women’s Day last year, Éamonn Ryan visited the Irish Examiner studio for a group discussion on women’s sport and the 20x20 movement.

A campaign we could have managed without, if only everybody saw the world like Éamonn Ryan.

Editing the audio afterwards, his was the voice, surrounded by women, that had to be pumped up a little in the mix. His contributions were made in that quiet but gently persuasive way.

“I remember as a kid, the two big heroes were Christy Ring and Éamonn Young. But I had two female heroes. I had one in the late 40s, Fanny Blankers-Koen, the great runner from Holland. She was married with two kids when she won four medals in 1948, the first Olympics I remember.

“The other person was in the early 50s, Maureen Connolly, Little Mo. She swept all before her one year, and won 11 grand slams in three years.

“In the late 40s, 50s, one of the big sports people was the camogie player Kathleen Mills, I remember my father raiméising about her and how many medals she had won.

“And it didn’t matter to me, an Irish kid, sports mad, but useless at it, Christy Ring and Little Mo were on the same pedestal, Fanny Blankers-Koen and Éamonn Young were on the same pedestal, to me.

“I don’t know why society doesn’t see it that way. Kids can see that, but as they get older they don’t see it as clearly.”

Perhaps because Éamonn Ryan saw things that way, he saw the best intentions in everybody. Or maybe, like the greatest evangelists, he quietly brought people with him.

“I would have been involved in women’s sport back in the early 60s. The coverage wasn't there, but conversely the support from men, from the local club, was excellent, just like it was 50 years later with the Cork ladies.

“My feeling is that I’ve never encountered a male who was anti women’s sport, even back in the 60s. I got nothing but support from the Watergrasshill football club, or the Glenville hurling club. Then I was with Ballingeary ladies when I moved down there, I got total support from the guys.

With the Cork ladies, I could walk down Patrick Street, I'd be stopped by 10 men, eulogising the players, complimenting me on their brilliance as players. Never a negative vibe.

That group of women did more than most to lower the barriers 20x20 sought to level.

Ryan said: “Initially they had never won a Munster or an All-Ireland or a league or anything. It was an absolute pleasure to try and teach them the game. And even though they made mistakes, once you got across your point, they were so willing to learn and so willing to practice, I’m just sad that more people don't go to their games.”

Yet, it wasn’t elite players that exercised him most that afternoon, rather it was his heartbreak that so many women are denied the lifelong love affair with sport that he cherished.

“The one worry I have about ladies sport, and it’s always been, the dropout rates are astronomical. I think that’s very sad.

“Every kid, whether boy or girl, needs physical exercise even for their mental stability. I think it’s totally overlooked. I wouldn't say I’d force them all to play, but close enough…

I was giving out medals lately to girls of 12 or 13, and I felt compelled to say 'keep playing'. And if people say it will interfere with your studies, that’s rubbish, it’ll complement your studies.

“And they all agreed they’d keep playing forever, and I won’t be around to check….”

Sadly he won't, but Éamonn Ryan's name will echo in debates like this until everyone sees things as clearly.