Cork confirm new minor football boss 

Picture credit: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 12:38
Eoghan Cormican

Michael O’Brien of Ballincollig has succeeded Bobbie O’Dwyer as Cork minor football manager.

2019 All-Ireland minor winning manager O’Dwyer recently vacated the post to join senior manager Ronan McCarthy’s backroom team, with O’Brien today confirmed as the new Cork minor boss for a two-year term.

O’Brien was at the helm when Ballincollig won their first Cork SFC title back in 2014. His backroom team for the season ahead includes 2010 All-Ireland winning Cork footballer Donnacha O’Connor (Ballydesmond), Daniel Cronin (St Mary’s), Gary Sheehan (Carrigtwohill), and Martin O’ Brien (Clonakilty).

Elsewhere, there has been no change to the succession plan with regard to the Cork minor hurling manager’s position. Noel Furlong, as was announced in October of 2019, has taken up the post for the 2021 season.

His selectors will be David Dorgan (Fr O’Neills), Ger O’Regan (St Finbarr’s), All-Ireland winner Niall McCarthy (Carrigtwohill), and Wesley O’Brien (Carrigaline). Furlong and his management team have been handed a one-year term.

It remains to be seen if any of the 2020 Cork minor hurling management team, namely Donal Óg Cusack, Sean Óg Ó hAilpín, and Tom Kenny, will be involved with any Cork set-up in 2021.

