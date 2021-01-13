Outstanding Cork county finals won't be played until summer - at the earliest

Cork's Premier Senior, Senior A, Premier Intermediate, and Intermediate A county football finals as well as two hurling deciders are yet to be played
Mark Collins of Castlehaven scores a late free to level the scores late in extra time during the Cork Premier SFC semi-final which his side won on penalties in October. They will have to wait until June, at least, before facing Nemo Rangers in the final. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 16:01
Eoghan Cormican

The outstanding 2020 Cork county championship finals will not be played until late June, at the earliest.

In October of last year, a fortnight after Croke Park paused club activity, Cork County Board announced the deferral of its Premier Senior, Senior A, Premier Intermediate, and Intermediate A county football finals, as well as the Intermediate A and Lower Intermediate hurling finals, until the opening weekend of March, at the earliest.

This date was revised at last Tuesday’s Cork county board meeting and it will now be late June or early July before these six unfinished championships are completed.

Should Cork progress to the latter stages of the 2021 All-Ireland hurling or football championship, the postponed finals will have to be pushed back further again.

The board is also committed to finishing the 2020 county junior championships which are not as advanced as the senior and intermediate competitions.

“In relation to the completion of the 2020 competitions, it is clear that the dates previously advised for early March cannot be achieved and it is hoped these games can be played in late June or early July, prior to the 2021 competitions commencing, but a bigger window is needed to complete the Junior competitions,” said a report from the first Cork county board meeting of the new year.

The turnaround to the beginning of the 2021 county championship for these clubs will be instant as the board are planning to commence this year’s championships on the weekend of the All-Ireland hurling and football finals in July, if Cork are not involved in either.

The 12-week window for exclusive club activity in the GAA’s master fixture plan for 2021 is deemed “very tight” for dual clubs and so the intention is, if possible, to start the Cork hurling and football championships in early and mid-July.

In light of the Cork senior footballers’ get-together on a beach near Youghal earlier this month, chairman Marc Sheehan, during Tuesday’s meeting, reiterated the board’s commitment to full compliance with National Public Health Guidance and Association guidance “as they pertain to all our units and teams”.

“The executive committee and senior football team management are presently engaged with Coiste Bainistí and we await the finalisation of this process.”

On the subject of Cork GAA’s recently struck sponsorship deal with Sports Direct, a contract that is understood to be worth up to €2m over five years, the county board report said “it is a matter of regret to the Board that information had come into the public domain prior to the intended launch of this arrangement”.

