Anthony Nash set to transfer from Kanturk to South Liberties

Recently-retired Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash is set to transfer from Kanturk to Limerick club South Liberties.

The 36-year-old is to join the club of his uncles, former Limerick hurlers Declan and Mike Nash, and his cousin, current Treaty County defender Barry.

Nash has already informed Kanturk he won’t be lining out for the club this year and the transfer is believed to be at provincial council level for approval having been given the go-ahead by the Limerick County Board.

“My time is going to be used differently,” he told the Irish Examiner last week. “I’ve told Kanturk I won’t be playing for them either this year, so it’s going to be tough.”

Elsewhere, Bernard Flynn has been confirmed as the new Meath U20 football manager and will be joined by selectors Graham Geraghty and Graham Reilly. Flynn will take charge for the next two seasons with Robbie Brennan, Peter Leahy and Shane Supple also assisting him.

Jim McCorry is no longer part of Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh management team, Gaelic Life has reported. Former Down boss McCorry, who joined McGeeney’s set-up in 2017, was appointed manager of Down club Burren in November but it was believed it wouldn’t impact his Orchard County role. Kieran Donaghy will be helping out Armagh this coming season.