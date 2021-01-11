Shane Ronayne named as new Waterford football manager

Shane Ronayne is the new Waterford senior football manager after he was approved by the Waterford County Board executive on Monday night.

The appointment must still go before the full Waterford County Board for ratification, but that is seen as little more than a formality.

Ronayne was the choice of the four-person selection committee who proposed at Monday’s virtual meeting of the county board executive that he take charge for a two-year term, with the option of a third.

Mitchelstown native Ronayne stepped down as Tipperary senior ladies football manager last month. During his four years at the helm, Tipperary twice won the All-Ireland intermediate title — 2017 and 2019 — and achieved successive league promotions to move from Division 3 to the top flight.

Prior to getting involved with Tipperary, Ronayne was a Cork ladies football selector during the latter years of Éamonn Ryan’s all-conquering tenure.

It remains to be seen if Ronayne will continue as Mourneabbey senior ladies football manager and attempt to juggle the two roles. The secondary school teacher, since taking charge of the Cork club ahead of the 2014 season, has guided Mourneabbey to six county titles, six Munster titles, and back-to-back All-Ireland club glory in 2018 and 2019.

Ronayne is taking over a county that has won only one championship game in the past nine seasons, that a first-round qualifier against Wexford in 2018.

The current crop of Waterford footballers managed just a single victory during the heavily disrupted 2020 season, overcoming Sligo in Division 4 of the National League pre-lockdown.

Should Waterford fail to reach this year’s Munster SFC final, they will participate in the second-tier Tailteann Cup.

“We are absolutely delighted Shane has accepted. It is a very good appointment,” said a Waterford County Board official.

“It is a win-win for Waterford football and for Shane himself, it is a venture for Shane into the men’s inter-county scene.

“Shane’s record is there for all to see. He has been in the winner’s enclosure with Cahir secondary school, with UCC, with the Cork ladies, Tipperary ladies, and Mourneabbey, and he has obviously been involved with men’s teams, as well.

“We are really looking forward to Shane throwing his lot into Waterford senior football and trying to improve us. That is the ultimate goal.”

Elsewhere, Waterford GAA is adopting a wait-and-see approach with regard to the playing of the 2020 county SFC final between Ballinacourty and Rathgormack.

The County Board executive has decided not to set a date for the postponed final, and will instead wait until Government guidelines allow for the playing of adult club championship fixtures.

Cork County Board had deferred its 2020 county premier senior football final, between Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven, until the weekend of March 5-7, at the earliest, but this date is likely to be reviewed given the current Covid situation. The 2020 Cork Senior A, Premier Intermediate, and Intermediate A football finals are also outstanding.

A decision has yet to be made on the 2020 Cork junior championships which are not as advanced as the senior and intermediate competitions.