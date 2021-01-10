Tipperary hurling mourns Theo English, winner of five All-Ireland titles

The great Tipperary hurler Theo English has died, aged 90.

English hurled with the Marlfield club, based outside Clonmel, with whom he won four South Tipperary Championships (1960, 1962, 1964, 1970).

He won five senior All-Irelands with Tipperary (1958, 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965) as well as seven Munster titles and eight National Hurling League titles.

English is regarded as one of Tipp’s finest hurlers of a dominant era for the county and he was named at midfield on the Tipperary hurling team of the 20th century.

He also played football for the county, winning a Munster junior title.

After he retired from playing, English was part of the backroom team when Tipp won the 1971 All-Ireland title. And he was also one of Babs Keating’s selectors for the 1989 and 1991 crowns.

A statement from Tipperary GAA read: "It was with deep sadness that we learned this morning of the passing of former Marlfield and Tipperary great Theo English. Tipperary GAA extends our sincere sympathies to Theo’s wife Maureen and his family at this very sad time. May he Rest In Peace."

In the book, Tipperary Game of My Life, written last year by Stephen Gleeson, English recalled his first All-Ireland win in 1958 as his proudest moment.

“Of all the games, the first senior All-Ireland win in 1958 is the one I really cherished, because it was my first and at 28 years of age I was wondering was it ever coming. Not having won since 1951 was too long, and if we didn’t win it in ‘58 we could have been moved on and new players brought in.

“When it was over I was taking it all in. I played for the honour and glory of days like that, and I cherish those few minutes after the game the most.

“We had a great reception back in Thurles with bonfires lit. It didn’t go on for six months though, we were all back at work reasonably soon after. Hurling was for enjoyment and you had to keep your feet on the ground."

"It was a great joy getting to hurl for 17 years for Tipperary, playing at centrefield most of the time. That’s where I wanted to be until I finished up in 1967.

"I won five All-Irelands at senior level but after my first one in 1958 the monkey was off the back. That first win, against Galway, is the one I cherish most."

On the occasion of his 90th birthday last July, PM O'Sullivan profiled English for the Irish Examiner. You can read it here.