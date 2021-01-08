Time was right to join Tipp set-up, says former star Declan Browne

Declan Browne said the time was right for him to join David Power's Tipperary senior football management team as forward coach.

The former Premier County star had worked with Shane Roche in Wexford upon the resumption of the inter-county season last September but has made the switch home to assist the Munster champions in 2021.

"There was a few times I turned it down and even at the start of last year David approached me and the time wasn't right. So it's just working out last year and we'll give it a lash."

Two-time All-Star Browne, who managed Tipperary's U21s in 2017, still feels a duty to his county. "It's nice to give something back. How good or bad it'll be I don't know but all we can is give it our best."

Familiar with so many of the players and management made the decision easier for the Moyle Rovers man. "I'd know a lot of them so that makes it easier. I'm not going in completely cold. Apart from David, I know Paddy Christie well and I know Joe Hayes well and I know Charlie McGeever and Tommy Toomey a long time so it's not a case of going in not knowing anyone. It's a good set-up to be getting involved in. Please God we'll get an opportunity to get a go at it this year."

Browne, 42, claimed his All-Stars in 1998 and '03 and played for Ireland in two International Rules series as well as captaining the county to a Tommy Murphy Cup title in 2005.

He would appear to be the only change to Power's management team for the season ahead with the well-regarded strength and conditioning coach Robbie Cannon also part of the group again.

Tipperary will face Limerick, Offaly and Wicklow in Allianz Division 3 South with the top two qualifying for semi-finals and the bottom pair entering relegation play-offs.