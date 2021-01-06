LGFA delay start of National League campaign

The opening round of the ladies football National League has been pushed back one week to February 27/28 following the decision to ban collective inter-county training for the month of January.

The LGFA, as per their 2021 master fixture plan ratified by Central Council in mid-December, had intended to commence the National League on the weekend of February 20/21, but this has now been put back by one week.

Similar to the GAA, the LGFA has introduced a truncated league format for 2021. Each county will play a minimum of three games before the semi-finals and finals are run off in late March and early April.

The LGFA has not, however, opted for a split season model in 2021. The All-Ireland ladies football finals will continue to be played in September, almost a month and a half after the GAA’s inter-county season has wrapped up.

The group stages of the All-Ireland ladies football championship will throw-in on Saturday, July 17, the same weekend the men's All-Ireland SFC concludes. The All-Ireland senior quarter-finals are fixed for August 7, the semi-finals are scheduled for August 21/22, with the junior, intermediate, and senior deciders taking place on September 4/5.

May has been designated as a club-only month and while June has also been listed as a club window in the LGFA master fixture plan, county teams are permitted to resume training from the beginning of June.

LGFA CEO Helen O’Rourke has asked county panels to observe the January ban on collective training.

“I fully appreciate the frustrations these additional restrictions may place on our Inter-County players and management teams. However, the safety of everyone in the game and indeed in the broader community has to be our primary focus. It has never been more important for our players, coaches and officials to follow both the Government guidelines and our own provisions around training.”

The Camogie Association said earlier this week that "further information" on their 2021 fixture schedule will be issued later this month. The Camogie Association is not expected to adopt a split season calendar, with their All-Ireland finals to remain in September.