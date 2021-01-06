Séadna Morey may not play for Clare in 2021

Cork's Conor Lehane with Seadna Morey of Clare during the 2018 Munster SHC. Morey is expected to sit out the 2021 campaign. Picture: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 07:00
John Fogarty

There are doubts surrounding the availability of Séadna Morey to the Clare senior hurlers next season.

The Sixmilebridge man is not expected to be part of the set-up for the upcoming season as he is believed to be taking some time out.

A used substitute in the 2013 All-Ireland final replay win over Cork, defender Morey, 27, has been one of the Banner’s most consistent defenders in recent years.

Brian Lohan is expected to have John Conlon back from his cruciate injury and Peter Duggan may return home from travelling in time to play some part in the league. However, doubts remain about the availability of Colm Galvin, who was carrying an injury last year while Podge Collins lined out for the footballers last season.

Cashel King Cormacs’ Eoghan Connolly will be in the Tipperary senior training panel when they start their preparations for the Allianz League next month. From centre-back, Connolly, 20, captained the county’s U20s in their Munster final defeat to Cork last month. He was full-back when Tipperary won the All-Ireland final at that level in 2019 and corner-back in their success the season before.

Meanwhile, despite last month’s All-Ireland final loss to Limerick, Waterford star Austin Gleeson is looking forward to the new season with optimism. Highlighting November’s All-Ireland semi-final victory against Kilkenny, the Déise’s first in Croke Park against their neighbours in Championship since 1959, as “another monkey off the back”, the former hurler of the year is optimistic about Waterford’s chances.

While recognising Limerick as “a monster of a team”, Gleeson is only looking ahead as much as there is uncertainty right now. “There’s no point in looking back and I think that’s the mentality we are all going to take,” he told WLR FM.

“We got to two finals last year and had nothing to show for it. It’s great that we’re getting to them places but at the end of the day it’s about winning.

“We’re looking forward, we’re going to drive on. It’s hard to know when we’ll go back training and that’s the scary thing about Covid; it could last another four weeks, it could last another eight weeks. We don’t know what the story is, how quickly it is going to rise and how quickly it is going to slow down. It’s a waiting game and it’s a weird waiting game because the league is only seven weeks away.

“It’s hard for the GAA to put that structure in place and it’s hard for the management to get training in when we can’t. It’s going to be a strange few weeks waiting and seeing what the plan is.”

Elsewhere, Monaghan boss Seamus McEnaney has added to an already impressive management team with the appointment of Gary Rogers as goalkeeping coach. After luring Donie Buckley as football coach and Jonny Davis as strength and conditioning coach before Christmas, former Dundalk netminder Rogers will work with Rory Beggan. Rogers, who last month retired from the League of Ireland after 21 years, has previously worked with Cavan and Westmeath.

