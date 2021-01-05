Paul Galvin: Kerry need to improve supply line to David Clifford

Paul Galvin has suggested the supply of ball into Kerry forward David Clifford could be better.

Former Kerry forward Galvin would like to see deliveries into the two-time All-Star take out Clifford’s direct opponent so the Kerry forward is not having to constantly weave a path around his marker before getting a shot away.

“He makes the difficult look easy. You'd say to yourself, you'd like to maybe see it get a little bit easier for him from the point of view that he'll get possession and his man will tend to be still in the picture, it is a hop and a solo and he has got to beat his man still,” Galvin remarked during a wide-ranging Irish Examiner podcast interview.

“I would just look at it from a point of view of a wing-forward or someone supplying him. As a player myself, if I put a pass inside to Gooch (Colm Cooper), Star (Kieran Donaghy), or whoever, I'd be disappointed with myself if the corner-back or full-back was still in the picture after the pass. You try to take somebody out if you can.

“You look at the likes of Dean Rock or Conor McManus getting possession in around the goal, very few plays and they are gone. It is almost shot on goal immediately where the passing from the outside in is kinda doing the damage and he is just finishing.

“For [David], especially when he gets older, having to take those plays and take guys on, it can take a toll eventually. Guys can start to get a hold of you, get hits on you, throw a block on you.”

A settled Kerry forward unit, particularly at right and left-half forward, would benefit Clifford and the supply of ball filtering through to him, according to four-time All-Ireland winner Galvin. The two players - Ronan Buckley and Brian Ó Beaglaoich - who began Kerry’s sole championship outing in 2020 at right and left half-forward would be known more for their capabilities further back the field than being traditional half-forwards.

“Year three is a big one [for David]. I think he has shown the signs that he is now getting even more comfortable at this level. When the team settles down around him, the 10 is probably a bit unfamiliar around him, at times. He probably needs the 10 and 12 spots to settle down, the forward unit to settle down a little bit for him. That'll help in terms of his movements and getting that chemistry with guys outside him. Seanie [O’Shea] probably wouldn't find him a lot.

"Those wing men would be big in the supply line. It looks like those spots are settling down.”