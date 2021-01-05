Collective GAA training return put on hold due to Covid crisis 

Collective training for inter-county teams cannot resume in January due to the rising numbers of Covid crisis nationwide.

County sides were set to return to group sessions from January 15th but Croke Park bosses have now ruled that out.

The GAA said that they will review the current situation on January 31st.

It remains unclear if this delay will have an impact on the GAA National League and Championship calendar.

In a letter to county boards GAA Director-General Tom Ryan said that any breach of the ban will see teams facing a charge of misconduct considered to have discredited the Association. He also warned that all club and county gyms must remain closed until further notice.

"Breaches of any of the above provisions will be dealt with under Rule 7.2 (e) of the officials guide," the letter stated.

"As you are aware the current Level 5 restrictions in the South will run until January 31 at which point the GAA will review the current situation and any further advice in this context will be provided.

"Finally, it is important to note that outdoor gatherings on GAA property are not permitted – the only current exemption to this is for walkways (which may stay open for use by the community with social distancing in place) and for clubs registered for the 'Ireland Lights Up' walking initiative.

"I fully appreciate the frustrations these additional restrictions may place on our inter-county players and management teams," the Director General said "However, the safety of everyone in the game and indeed the broader community has to be our primary focus. It has never been more important for our players, coaches and officials to follow both the Government guidelines and our own provisions around training."