Galway goalkeeper James Skehill retires

Galway goalkeeper James Skehill has retired from inter-county hurling after 14 years.

The Cappataggle clubman, who turns 33 in February, won All-Ireland titles at senior, intermediate, U21, and minor grades, as well as a Fitzgibbon Cup title with Limerick IT.

Skehill kept clean sheets in the minor (2005), U21, Fitzgibbon (both 2007), and intermediate (2015) finals, captaining Galway to the latter title.

He played in the 2012 All-Ireland final against Kilkenny, lining out in the replay despite dislocating his shoulder days before the game.

After taking a break from the game in 2014, he was sub-goalie behind Colm Callanan when Galway made their 2017 breakthrough. He regained his starting place the following season, lining out in the All-Ireland final loss to Limerick.

After 14 years playing with Galway I'd like to take this opportunity to announce my retirement from inter-county hurling. A huge thank you to my wife Grace, my family, friends and teammates who supported me over the years. It was a huge honour to play for my county. Thank you pic.twitter.com/j53Cl7i2Gf — James Skehill (@Jskehill01) December 30, 2020

"After 14 years playing with Galway, I'd like to take this opportunity to announce my retirement from inter-county hurling," Skehill wrote on Twitter.

"A huge thank you to my wife Grace, my family, friends, and teammates who supported me over the years.

"It was a huge honour to play for my county. Thank you."

Skehill also won two National League titles and three Leinster Championships, as well as a pair of Galway and Connacht Intermediate Club titles.

More recently, he has become familiar to TV viewers as part of the Gogglebox Ireland cast this year, alongside his wife Grace.