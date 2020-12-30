Rita Lowry, Christy Ring's famous 'blood and bandage lady' is still meeting her favourite hurlers

The Tipperary hurlers have been running a laudable Christmas initiative involving Liam Sheedy and his panel calling to the homes of deserving supporters who might be feeling isolated during the current Covid-19 restrictions.

The camp has also embarked on a charity appeal to raise funds for four local causes — Nenagh General Hospital, South Tipperary General Hospital, Thurles Community Hospital and Cluain Arann Community Health Centre, Tipperary Town.

And the two efforts came together today, with players and supporters taking to the roads on a 3k run, cycle or walk, and players making the visits to homes around the county.

Liam Sheedy and Dillon Quirke visit the great Dick Martin @ClonRossGAA pic.twitter.com/FPkvgtUXFk — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) December 30, 2020

Tipperary GAA have been posting photographs from the home visits on their social media channels. And among the first Tipp supporters to feature was the famous Rita Lowry from Tipperary Town, who was paid a visit by All-Star defender Cathal Barrett.

Or was Barrett getting to meet Lowry, a Tipp star in her own right, and one of the most famous faces in GAA history?

Whichever it was, in this photo a little more social distance had to be maintained than in the picture that has followed Rita everywhere.

Rita Lowry met with Cathal Barrett today. She also met with the iconic Christy Ring during his playing days. pic.twitter.com/BsTKtxZKLb — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) December 30, 2020

In 1952, Rita was the 'blood and bandage lady' who appeared in the iconic Irish Examiner photo with Christy Ring following Ring's heroics for Cork in the Munster final defeat of four-in-a-row chasing Tipperary.

But while Rita was a lifelong friend of Christy's, her loyalties were divided when it came to hurling.

Though she grew up in and played camogie for Ballygarvan in Cork, a move to Tipp town, to work in the post office, saw her found the Sean Treacy camogie club in the town and line out for Tipperary in the Munster camogie final later in 1952. Cork were also victorious in that one.

In an Irish Examiner interview in 2016, Mrs Lowry admitted she was now torn on the Cork-Tipp rivalry, naming Seamie Harnedy and Seamus Callanan her favourite players and going so far as to rank Tipp legend Jimmy Doyle "as good as Christy".

Rita Lowry at her home in 2016 with the famous photograph.

You can donate to the Tipp Christmas Charity appeal here.

Paudie Maher and the Meagher family in Goatenbridge who were delighted to meet one of their heroes today. pic.twitter.com/lELMy2omrl — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) December 30, 2020