Waterford keeper Stephen O'Keeffe opts out for 2021

The Waterford hurlers will be without goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe for the 2021 season.

A Waterford GAA statement released on Tuesday afternoon said O’Keeffe has informed manager Liam Cahill “he is taking some time out and will be unavailable for the 2021 season”.

The 29-year-old has been Waterford’s first-choice ‘keeper since the summer of 2012, winning an All-Star in 2017.

The statement read: “Stephen O'Keeffe has informed the Waterford Management team he is taking some time out and will be unavailable for the 2021 season. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Stephen who has given fantastic service to Waterford Hurling over the last 10 years.”

Billy Nolan of Roanmore was O’Keeffe’s understudy this year and will be favourite to claim the number one shirt in O’Keeffe’s absence.