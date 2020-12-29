Waterford keeper Stephen O'Keeffe opts out for 2021

The 29-year-old has been Waterford’s first-choice ‘keeper since the summer of 2012, winning an All-Star in 2017
Waterford keeper Stephen O'Keeffe opts out for 2021

Waterford's Stephen O'Keeffe. Picture: INPHO/Tom O'Hanlon

Tue, 29 Dec, 2020 - 13:58
Eoghan Cormican

The Waterford hurlers will be without goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe for the 2021 season.

A Waterford GAA statement released on Tuesday afternoon said O’Keeffe has informed manager Liam Cahill “he is taking some time out and will be unavailable for the 2021 season”.

The 29-year-old has been Waterford’s first-choice ‘keeper since the summer of 2012, winning an All-Star in 2017.

The statement read: “Stephen O'Keeffe has informed the Waterford Management team he is taking some time out and will be unavailable for the 2021 season. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Stephen who has given fantastic service to Waterford Hurling over the last 10 years.” 

Billy Nolan of Roanmore was O’Keeffe’s understudy this year and will be favourite to claim the number one shirt in O’Keeffe’s absence.

More in this section

Ronan McCarthy dejected after the game 22/11/2020 Ronan McCarthy stays on as Cork manager, appoints two new selectors
Londis Job Davy Fitzgerald: Wexford would have made 'serious' impact but for delayed season
Gearoid Hegarty celebrates after the game 29/11/2020 The Moynie Awards: Recognising the best of hurling in 2020
Cork v Kerry - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final

Frictionless reappointment of Ronan McCarthy should please Cork GAA supporters

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices