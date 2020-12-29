Stephen O’Keeffe will be 'a massive loss' to Waterford, admits Frampton

Waterford selector Stephen Frampton has paid tribute to goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe, who will not be available to the county next year, describing him as “an outstanding goalkeeper” who leaves “big boots to fill”.

A brief statement from Waterford GAA yesterday revealed that O’Keeffe, an All-Star in 2017, would not be playing intercounty hurling in 2021.

“He’ll be a massive loss,” said Frampton.

“He’s been an outstanding goalkeeper for Waterford for close to ten years and won an All-Star, which is not easy for a goalkeeper to do. There’s only one award up for grabs for them, compared to outfield players.

“He had an outstanding year, he’s been a great leader in the dressing room, where he brought all his experience to bear.”

O’Keeffe made a stunning double save in this year’s All-Ireland final against Limerick.

“He comes up with special saves as we saw in the All-Ireland final,” said Frampton.

“He’s everything you’d want in a goalkeeper. He has a safe pair of hands and he can do all the simple things well, but he can also come up with those special saves at vital times, the kinds of saves which can win a match for you or keep you in contention.”

Frampton added that his Ballygunner clubmate had impressed from a young age: “He always had that potential. He came up with a very strong group of players in Ballygunner, with the likes of Paraic and Philip Mahony and a few more, so he’s always been a winner.

“Stephen contributed to the success of the club teams he played on as well by commanding the goal and organising the lads in front of him. That Ballygunner underage team was one of our stand-out teams all the way up, and it’s no coincidence that he was part of it.

“From a young age he was obviously a special goalkeeper — and I hope he continues to be a special keeper for Ballygunner for a long time to come.

“For a club or county to have a keeper at that level is a great asset because his confidence helps the backs outside him. If a full-back line knows that someone of Stephen’s calibre is behind them they’re inclined to play with a bit more confidence.

“They’re inclined to attack the ball more, which is what any manager would ask of a full- or corner-back, to get out in front of their men.

“At the back of your mind you’d worry about what might happen if they leave the ball after them, but with Stephen in goal that gave an added confidence in the defence.

“He’s very vocal on the pitch, good to give advice and to move fellas into the right position and to be aware of danger — the complete keeper.”

O’Keeffe’s departure for 2021 opens the door for others, of course.

“Billy Nolan has been Stephen’s understudy for the last couple of years and he’s a fabulous keeper in his own right,” said Frampton.

“That’s the tough thing about being a goalkeeper, there’s just the one position you’re going for — it’s not like a corner-back having a go at full-back or wing-back. So Billy has had to wait his turn.

“We have another top-class keeper in Sean O’Brien of De La Salle, who’s been in with us this year. It’s an opportunity for those guys and we’ll have to look at them, and further afield, to fill that position and to get more cover.

“There are big boots to fill, but Billy and Sean are two very talented goalkeepers as well.”

The release from the Waterford County Board yesterday afternoon stated: “Stephen O'Keeffe has informed the Waterford Management team he is taking some time out and will be unavailable for the 2021 season.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Stephen who has given fantastic service to Waterford Hurling over the last 10 years.”