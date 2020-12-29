The Moynie Awards: Recognising the best of hurling in 2020

The Talk Is Cheap But Better Than Silence Or Quote Of The Year Award

We didn’t get a whole lot on this front this year, as players and management alike become depressingly monochrome in their utterances, which were all the rarer anyway because of the lockdown.

Still, one word from one man stood out. After Limerick won the All-Ireland, someone on Twitter wondered aloud if Gearóid Hegarty ever felt “that one of his numerous fouls is actually a foul?” Hegarty himself responded with a simple “No”. And that was the end of that.

A real quote? How about this from Johnny Callinan of Clare on Shane O’Donnell, also of Clare?

“In one sense he shouldn’t be playing intercounty hurling at all, he should be in a lab making us a vaccine.”

The Man Apart Altogether Or Player Of The Year Award

Hegarty, mentioned above, was one of the key men for Limerick all year.

His physical power and eye for a score, allied to a huge work ethic in the middle of the field, gets him the nod. Not to mention that confident striking motion, which gave him plenty of long-distance scores with what seemed to be no more than a flex of the wrists.

Unsurprisingly...

The Man Who Sums Up Everything Good And Bad About His Team Or Symbol Of The Year Award

It could have been Tom Morrissey or Will O’Donoghue or Diarmaid Byrnes as easily, but Hegarty’s virtues — strength, thirst for contact — can easily be flipped to vices in the eyes of the public. Limerick have not yet dominated as long as Kilkenny did but as long as they’re winning they can expect plenty of criticism along the lines of the social media sniping at Hegarty mentioned above.

The Man Apart Altogether But Not As Old, Or Young Player Of The Year Award

A breath of fresh air: The rampaging Calum Lyons of Waterford is tackled by Kilkenny’s Paddy Deegan. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Not an U21, but Calum Lyons’s relative newness snares him this award. The wing-back made his name this season with a series of barnstorming displays for Waterford, chipping in with long-distance scores along with those driving runs down the wing. A bright spot in a season of bright spots for the Déise.

The When Worlds Collide Or Game Of The Year Award

This is an interesting one. Was there a clash this year that was of sustained brilliance from start to finish, one that deserves inclusion along with the... and here’s where the problems start, comparing today’s games with the fabled encounters of yesteryear, very few of which would stand up to close scrutiny.

In terms of narrative thrust and twists-and-turns it’s between Galway and Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds and the Waterford-Kilkenny game in Croke Park. With the size of the turnaround and the drama of the second half, it’s Waterford-Kilkenny for this viewer. Didn’t see that result coming at half-time, to be frank.

The What We Dreamed Of As Kids Or Score Of The Year Award

Also came in the Waterford-Kilkenny game. Stephen Bennett picked up a ball in his own half and went on one of those slaloming runs where the defenders suddenly realise, ‘hang on, he’s at the 20-metre line’ before he popped over a point.

At the time it seemed a consolation score as Waterford tried to stay on their opponents’ heels. Kilkenny were cruising to the half-time cup of tea in total control. In retrospect it signalled the way forward for his teammates and acted as a template for their second-half onslaught.

The I May Not Be Joe Hart But I Don’t Have Dandruff Or Save Of The Year Award

An unusual All-Ireland final in that it didn’t have a goal to show us, and Stephen O’Keeffe of Waterford was the main reason for that.

In the first half he made a fine save from the rampaging Kyle Hayes coming through on his right, but when the rebound popped up for Cian Lynch a goal seemed inevitable. O’Keeffe was somehow able to turn that away also.

The Smooth As Silk Or Striker Of The Year Award

We’re spoiled because we’re so familiar with the two of them, but this is a toss-up between Joe Canning and Noel McGrath. Neither are in the first flush of (sporting) youth now, but the swing remains as classy and efficient from the two of them as it ever was.

The Some Man For One Man Or Performance Of The Year Award

Clare’s Tony Kelly breaks past Wexford’s Mikie Dwyer, in a performance of sheer class. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The season was telescoped into just a few weeks, which meant that matters which would have been analysed endlessly had a brief vogue and were then all but forgotten. Take Tony Kelly’s performances for Clare, and the outrageous display against Wexford in particular.

Kelly ended with 1-15 — 1-6 from play — and the two points he scored from opposing wings were out of this world. It was cruel luck on the Clare talisman to turn his ankle in his side’s next outing, against Waterford, during which he ended up with a practically mundane 0-8.

The I Can Do The Moonwalk Or New Move Of The Year Award

I liked Joseph Cooney’s back-flick between the legs against Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds as a ball was squirting over the sideline — very tasty — but Aaron Gillane gets the vote here for a neat exhibition of pickpocketing, so to speak, in the Munster SHC clash with Tipperary.

When the ball dropped in between himself and Ronan Maher the Limerick man fielded and finished to the net — and then appeared to hand Maher back his hurley, to a rueful smile from the Tipp man.

The Clive Thomas Or Referee Of The Year Award

Not a stand-out season for officials, maybe, but the GAA took advantage of the lack of crowds to blood some newcomers this year. It was interesting to talk to Barry Kelly and pick out the disconnect for new officials between the low-key pre-match experience this year and the reality of dealing with faster, stronger, and more competitive players than they’d encountered before. Of the established referees Fergal Horgan and Colm Lyons impressed.

The Runner-Up Ref Of The Year Or I’m Only Trying To Help Award

Whoever the lad was who decided to run onto the field to bash into a Cork player at the end of the Munster U20 final down in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, he’d be well advised to stick to the day job. The Munster Council is likely to take a dim view of those events.

The You Wait For Hours Then Two Come Along Or The Suddenly Easy Skills Award

Richie Hogan of Kilkenny shoots to score his side’s first goal against Galway in the Leinster SHC final at Croke Park. Hogan’s footwork alone for the goal was a blend of culture and sport for an opportunistic goal of sheer beauty. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

This is a bit of a cheat, because only one of these came along and it’s unlikely we’ll see it matched any time soon.

Richie Hogan’s goal against Galway in the Leinster final has been explicated and analysed and praised to the skies, and rightly so. The Kilkenny man’s footwork alone was a mix of Fred Astaire and Sugar Ray Robinson and deserves a sonnet sequence, not a frame by frame breakdown.

When ‘hurling people’ get snobbish about their game, this score, and the ability to conjure something out of a glimpse of the ball, is what they mean. Miles Davis couldn’t have improvised any better.

The Knowing What To Do Or Classy Touch Of The Year Award

Declan Hannon of Limerick has been a fine captain for a few years now, but he outdid himself when receiving the Liam MacCarthy Cup a couple of weeks ago. Though speaking to an empty stadium, Hannon articulated the experience of a bizarre year when paying tribute to frontline workers and family members alike.

“I know a lot of loved ones have passed away this year who really would have loved to be here,” said Hannon.

“To those families, we think of you every day. You inspire us, we wish you were here, but no doubt they’re all looking down from heaven on top of us today, smiling their way down.”

The Deep Impact Morgan Freeman Or Collision Of The Year Award

Every hurling fan took a deep breath when Joe Canning went down in a heap late on in the All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick.

The Galway man collided accidentally with teammate Joseph Cooney and had to be stretchered off. Thankfully after spending a night in hospital with a suspected concussion Canning was released to recover at home. It won’t just be Galway fans who hope to see Canning on the field of play again next year.

The When Space Is At A Premium Or Hurling In A Phonebox Award

Richie Hogan collects this one by default after that goal in Croke Park, but a special mention here for Graeme Mulcahy of Limerick. Not only is the Kilmallock man neat and tidy on the feet, an insatiable appetite for work on his part embodies the Limerick approach. Other counties looking to challenge Limerick need only look at Mulcahy’s energy as he hunts down opposing backs and contaminates their deliveries up the field. And chips in with the odd point as well.

The Something Will Have To Be Done Or Impending Rule Change Award

You can’t argue with the evidence of your own eyes. Every team seemed to be guilty this year of pulling down opponents bearing down on goal in precisely the manner that provoked the introduction of the black card in Gaelic football.

Never mind the nonsense being spouted by some commentators: a black card, or penalty awarded for denying opponents a goal chance, is only a matter of time.

The Home Of Hurling Or Venue Of The Year Award

No venue benefits from being viewed through fogged-up glasses perched atop a mask, though we learned some odd lessons in acoustics this year.

For instance, sound travels further in Croke Park than in Thurles or Páirc Uí Chaoimh: it was in the Dublin venue that we heard an All-Star forward shout ‘For f—-s sake’ back out the field at a wing-forward when a delivery carried over the end line.

Thurles remains the gold standard, though.

The More Honoured In The Breach Than The Observance Or Rule Of The Year Award

Phew. So much to choose from here. Whether it’s taking too many steps or not showing a clear action in handpassing, a lot of the rules are not adhered to in the heat of battle. Or the cold of (slow-motion) review, to judge from a few pundits.

The big headache coming for the GAA authorities is not enforcing the rule which stops players from tackling with the loose hand. Not that you’d know there’s such a rule going on the evidence of this year’s championship.

The If That’s Equivalent To Two Points Then What Would We Have Won By Or Are Sidelines Just Too Easy Now Altogether Award

There was a time when someone cutting a sideline over the bar was a cause for astonishment; now if a game goes by without that happening it’s a cause for astonishment. Joe Canning’s four points from the sideline against Limerick were more natural conclusion than shock occurrence. Colin O’Brien’s three sideline points for Cork against Limerick at U20 level shows there may be a need to revisit what the sideline means.

The Noncontroversial Controversy Or Nonevent Of The Year Award

Remember people grousing and whingeing about the yellow ball? The world was going to come to a shuddering end because the ball wasn’t white any more? No white sliotars, how would we survive when this was all contrary to nature etc etc.?

Remember that? Didn’t last too long, did it?

The Press Event Of The Year Or What’s Rare Is Wonderful Award

Many thanks to Waterford GAA for organising an actual press night ahead of the All-Ireland hurling final, complete with seeing people in the flesh. Only to be expected from the county board which supplied members of the press with Jive bars at its county final, I suppose.

The (Much-Anticipated) Paudie Maher Or Haircut Of The Year Award

A disappointing field, in all honesty. In fairness to Cian Lynch of Limerick, though, he addressed the press after the All-Ireland final with a nice fade leading upwards to those copper curls. Kudos.