Roscommon minors claim last silverware of 2020

Roscommon players celebrate following the Electric Ireland Connacht minor football final win

Sat, 26 Dec, 2020 - 18:01
Ian Cooney, Bekan

Connacht MFC final: Sligo 1-2 Roscommon 1-5

Shane Walsh’s 44th minute goal proved decisive as Roscommon were crowned provincial minor football champions for the first time in eight years (first time since 2017 at U-17 level) in horrific weather conditions at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, Bekan.

Not even Storm Bella could prevent Emmet Durney’s young guns, who displayed maturity and resilience beyond their years, from giving Rossies around the world the perfect Christmas present.

Sligo, a highly regarded outfit, were looking for their first title since 1968 but the wait continues after they were held scoreless for 55 minutes before producing a late rally that came up short.

Playing with the elements, Roscommon scored four points through Oisín Cregg, Colleran and the excellent Conor Hand to lead by 0-4 to 0-0 at the break.

The lead didn’t look sufficient but Roscommon battened down the hatches in the third quarter, showing resilience and maturity beyond their years. And when Hand set up Shane Walsh for a game-defining goal just before the second-half water break, after Sligo were overturned in their half-back line, they had one hand on the cup.

Hand added another terrific score and it took Sligo all of 55 minutes to open their account through Canice Mulligan. Substitute Simon McKeon soon added another, and when Dylan Walsh’s 59th minute free went all the way to the net mission impossible suddenly looked possible again for Sligo. But Roscommon held on, with Cregg, Caelim Keogh, Luke Walsh, Eoin Ward, Colm Neary alongside substitutes Thomas Lennon and Bobby Nugent putting their bodies on the line.

During the first Covid-19 lockdown, manager Emmet Durney hoped that these players would get the chance to represent their county. Now, on St. Stephen’s Day, they’re Connacht champions.

ROSCOMMON: D. Farrell; M. Sugrue, C. Keogh, L. Walsh; C. Neary, A. McManus, E. Ward; O. Cregg (0-1), J. Greene; S. Walsh (1-0), R. Conlon, C. Hand (0-3); A. Shannon, E. Colleran (0-1, a free), D. Gately.

Subs: T. Lennon for Shannon (half-time), B. Nugent for Gately (38 mins), D. Coleman for McManus (54 mins), D. O’Beirne for Ward (60 mins).

SLIGO: J. Lundy; L. Casserly, R. Kelly, J. Kiernan; R. Chambers, C. O’Reilly, M. Heraghty; D. O’Boyle, B.Byrne; D. Foy, L. Marren, C. Mulligan (0-1); D. Walsh (1-0, a free), C. Oates, A. Gallagher.

Subs: S. McKeon (0-1) for Kiernan (42 mins), B. Duffy for Oates (46 mins), C. Mitchell for Byrne (49 mins), T. Langan for Kelly (54 mins).

Referee: P. Guckian (Leitrim)

