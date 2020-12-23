Jack Cahalane and Shane Barrett inspire Cork to Munster U20 title

MUNSTER U20 HURLING FINAL: CORK 1-16 TIPPERARY 1-14

Christmas came a day early for Cork supporters, with the county U20s collecting the Munster title this evening in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Jack Cahalane’s late goal was the significant score in an absorbing tussle.

Cork defended the Blackrock End in the first half but Tipperary’s Devon Ryan opened the scoring with a couple of early frees.

Both sides took some time to get to grips with a bitter, swirling wind, though Andrew Ormond had a glimpse of a goal chance for Tipp in the sixth minute.

Darragh Flynn opened Cork’s account on nine minutes and Shane Barrett levelled matters two minutes later, with the game still some way from settling down.

Two Aaron Connolly frees pushed Cork ahead as their forwards began to find their feet; Devon Ryan responded from play just before the first water-break, 0-4 to 0-3.

Eoghan Connolly’s long-range free levelled the game and his namesake responded in kind for Cork. Tipperary were dominating on their own puck-outs, but Cork got to grips with those and had three quick points from play, with Colin O’Brien catching the eye: 0-8 to 0-4 on 22 minutes.

Eoghan Connolly (free) stopped the rot for Tips and Devon Ryan pointed neatly to cut the gap to two. Connolly bombed over another long free and Kian O’Kelly levelled from play - 0-8 apiece on 29 minutes.

In injury time Cork hit two points but a Devon Ryan free left the minimum between them at half-time, 0-10 to 0-9.

Cork's Conor O'Callaghan lifts the trophy. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The sides resumed with Barrett and Eoghan Connolly (free) swapping points, but neither team could seize the initiative.

Tipperary carved out a great goal chance but Eoin Davis saved well from Andrew Ormond on 40 minutes. Conor Bowe made it a one-point game a minute later only for Brian Roche to respond in kind: Ormond made it 0-13 to 0-12 at the second water-break.

Ormond levelled the game with nine minutes left, only for Cork to nudge ahead through Barrett. Daire Connery pointed from long range and then Cork struck for goal with three minutes left, Cahalane finishing a rebound to the net.

Tipperary's Andrew Ormond and Daire O’Leary of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

It was the score that made the game safe for the home side, though Ormond’s late, late goal made the closing seconds nervy enough for the home side.

Scorers for Tipperary: A. Ormond (1-3); D. Ryan (0-5, 4 frees); E. Connolly (0-4, frees); K. O’Kelly, C. Bowe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: J. Cahalane (1-1), C. O’Brien, S. Barrett, A. Connolly (frees) (0-4 each); B. Roche, D. Connery (free), D. Flynn (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: A. Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams); J. Ryan (Arravale Rovers), C. Whelan (Carrick Davins), E. McBride (JK Brackens); D. Flannery (Kiladangan), E. Connolly (Cashel King Cormacks, captain), R. McCormack Borris-Ileigh); K Maher (Borris-Ileigh), K. McCarthy (Toomevara); G. O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), D. Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), J. Devanney (Borris-Ileigh); A. Ormond (JK Brackens), K. O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs), C. Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy).

Subs: S. Ryan (Templederry Kenyons) for O’Kelly (47); M. Hackett (Moycarkey Borris) for D. Ryan (49); K. Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane) for McCarthy (59).

CORK: E. Davis (St Catherine’s); C. O’ Callaghan (Dromtariffe, captain), E. Roche (Bride Rovers), A. Walsh-Barry (Carrigtwohill); D. Connery (Na Piarsaigh), C. Joyce (Castlemartyr), D. O’ Leary (Watergrasshill); T. O’ Connell (Midleton), D. Flynn (Ballygiblin); E. Carey (Kilworth), B. Hayes (St Finbarrs), C. O’ Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown); B. Roche (Bride Rovers), A. Connolly (Blackrock), S. Barrett (Blarney).

Subs: S. O’Regan (Watergrasshill) for Connolly (40); J. Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Hayes (41); S. Twomey (Courcey Rovers) for Flynn (42); B. O’Sullivan (Kanturk) for Carey (50); P. Power (Blarney) for O’Brien (55).

Referee: J. Murphy (Limerick)

Game in 60 seconds

IT MATTERED: The game was spoiled a little by a treacherous wind but both teams gave it everything. With goal chances at a premium the first green flag was always going to be significant, and Cahalane’s alertness in finding the net was the crucial play in the game.

CAN’T IGNORE: Cork’s improvement in the air. For much of the first half Tipperary’s power under the puck-outs caused Cork huge problems, but in the second half the Leesiders, ably led in this regard by centre back Ciaran Joyce, won primary possession and dictated terms.

SIDELINE SMARTS: Tipperary manager John Devane gave Andrew Ormond freedom to roam, which was repaid by some mazy runs and a closing tally of 1-3. Pat Ryan of Cork energised his men with some key substitutions, however, including match winner Jack Cahalane.

MAIN MAN: Eoghan Connolly’s leadership and free taking were potent weapons for Tipp, as was Andrew Ormond’s guile, but a close vote tips Shane Barrett’s way. The Blarney man kept Cork in touch when they were struggling in the first half and he worked tirelessly throughout.

PHYSIO ROOM: Devon Ryan went down with a leg problem in the first half but was able to resume playing, much to the relief of Tipperary.

MAN IN BLACK: John Murphy of Limerick seemed a little fussy but he was helped by two teams playing in the right spirit.

WHAT’S NEXT: Cork play in the All-Ireland final, which is down for decision next month