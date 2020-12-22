Dominant Kerry ease to eighth Munster minor title in a row

Munster MFC: Kerry 2-14 Clare 1-7

An ultra dominant second-half showing delivered Kerry an eighth consecutive Munster MFC title.

Ahead by 2-5 to 0-5 at the break, Kerry kicked seven without reply upon the restart to open up a 13-point advantage come the 49th minute.

Clare went scoreless for the opening 20 minutes of the second-half, their barren spell eventually ended by a Craig Riordan goal after good work from Dylan O’Brien.

The winners owned the third quarter and could have even enjoyed a lead bigger than their 11 points at the second water break as they kicked four wides and failed to capitalise on two half goal chances in the seven minutes after half-time.

Their first point of the second-half didn’t actually arrive until the 39th minute, Keith Evans the provider, and from there further white flags were added by Cillian Burke, Darragh O’Sullivan (0-2, one free), and Oísin Maunsell to propel Kerry 2-10 to 0-5 in front at the second water break.

Sub Maurice O’Connell and Cian McMahon swelled the winners’ lead to 13 before Riordan’s Clare goal.

Both sides finished with 14 players as O’Connell was sent off for two yellows, while Clare’s Brian McNamara was shown a yellow and then a black late on.

The balanced nature of the first-half was not reflected in the 2-5 to 0-5 interval scoreline, Kerry’s unanswered burst of 1-2 between the 29th and 31st minute moving the Kingdom from one to six in front at the break and leaving a deflated Clare side with a sizable task on their hands turning around for the second period.

Dermot Coughlan’s side had matched Kerry almost stride for stride for the first 29 minutes of the half, recovering from the concession of 1-1 inside the opening six minutes to be back within one of their opponents at the water break.

Brian McNamara of Clare in action against Oisin Maunsell of Kerry. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The opening Kerry goal was a well-worked score involving Aaron O’Shea and Cian McMahon, with half-forward Keith Evans applying the finish. Its roots, however, were in a stray Clare pass in the opposition half of the field that was comfortably intercepted by Oisín Maunsell.

This careless use of possession would time and again frustrate Clare efforts across the opening half, as would their determination to carry the ball into heavy traffic down the central channel of the Kerry defence.

Banner midfielder Brendan Rouine landed Clare’s first point from play on 19 minutes to again reduce the gap to the minimum, 1-2 to 0-4, and this was once more the state of affairs after Kerry half-back Paudie O’Leary and Rouine traded points.

Then arrived the aforementioned Kerry 1-2 burst, points from Caolán Ó Connaill and O’Leary sandwiching a Cian McMahon palmed goal. Midfielder Cillian Burke was instrumental in the creation of Kerry’s second major, winning the Clare restart and then taking possession past Josh Guyler and Fergal Guinnane before lofting the ball across the large parallelogram where McMahon was arriving.

Either side of half-time, Kerry kicked 1-9 without reply. That was the difference.

Scorers for Kerry: C McMahon (0-1 free), K Evans (1-2 each); D O'Sullivan (0-1 free), C Burke, P O'Leary (0-2 each); O Maunsell, C Ó Connaill, R Burns, M O'Connell (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: C Riordan (1-1, 0-1 free); D Fahey (0-3, 0-3 frees); B Rouine (0-2); M Nash (0-1).

Kerry: S Broderick (John Mitchels); C O’Donoghue (St Mary’s Cahersiveen), J Nagle (Austin Stacks), D O’Callaghan (Kilcummin); O Maunsell (Na Gaeil), A Heinrich (Austin Stacks), P O’Leary (Gneeveguilla); C Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), C Ó Connaill (Castlegregory); K Evans (Keel), W Shine (Killarney Legion), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory); C McMahon (Dr Crokes), A O’Shea (Listry), D O’Sullivan (Churchill).

Subs: M O’Connell (Castlegregory) for Shine, J Kissane (Austin Stacks) for O’Shea (both 44); R Burns (Sneem) for O’Sullivan (50); J McElligott (Listowel Emmets) for O’Donoghue (52); D Flemming (Legion) for O’Leary (59).

Clare: T Collins (Lissycasey); M O’Loughlin (Corofin), F Guinnane (Kildysart), D Rouine (Ennistymon); O Cunningham (Killimer), F Kelleher (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield), J Guyler (Ennistymon); B Rouine (Ennistymon), B McNamara (Cooraclare); D O’Brien (Kilrush), C McGroary (Corofin), D Nagle (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield); E Killeen (Doonbeg), C Riordan (Wolfe Tones), D Fahy (Ennistymon).

Subs: M Nash (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield) for Cunningham (47); S McMahon (St Joseph’s Miltown) for Nagle, D Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) for D Rouine (both 55);

Ref: J Hayes (Limerick)