Wait to complete 2020 club calendar ‘a festering sore’ for GAA, says Feargal McGill

GAA director of club, player and games administration Feargal McGill is deeply disappointed that a number of 2020 county championships will not be completed until next year.

The Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers Cork SFC final is among them and those yet-to-be-played fixtures are his biggest disappointment having rearranged the 2020 season in light of coronavirus.

Revealing January and most of February had been kept clear for them to be rearranged, McGill remarked: “For all the success we had this year, the one outstanding sore for me is we had a number of club teams who embarked in good faith on their championship journey and were caught at final stage in particular.

“We have a couple of semi-finals that are outstanding as well.

“It’s really, really hard on club players and teams, and the uncertainty around it hasn’t helped, but unfortunately it’s out of our hands. It is the one festering sore from this year, to be honest.”

However, McGill is confident clubs will benefit hugely from their own exclusive period from the end of July 2021 when there will be 14 county club championship weekends, the last two which will overlap with seven provincial club championship weekends.

“It is the first time we will have a proper split season. The year gone by (2019) it wasn’t really a proper split season in that we started with county, went back to club, and finished with county. I think it is going to have huge positive benefits for the club game, without a doubt.”

The All-Ireland SHC final will take place on July 10 or 11 and the football decider the following weekend. Just two weeks separate the end of the Allianz Leagues and start of the provincial championships in April.

As recently relegated Division 1 teams, Mayo and Meath had raised issues about being in the same regional group in Division 2. Based on geography in the hope of avoiding overnight stays, Mayo and Meath have been included with Down and Westmeath, while Clare, Cork, Laois and Kildare are in the south group.

A final decision on the make-up of the regional divisional splits will be made next month although McGill admits it’s unlikely anything will be done with how the counties have been divided.

The Central Competitions Control Committee are to recommend provincial football champions are rewarded with full Sam Maguire Cup qualification. That means current Connacht winners Mayo will not face the possibility of the Tailteann Cup should they be relegated from Division 2 next year.

As previously reported, 2020 Ulster and Munster champions Cavan and Tipperary will also be guaranteed qualifier spots next season even if they don’t earn promotion from Division 3 or reach their respective provincial finals.

McGill added he would like to see the GAA ensure all games are decided on the day as was the case in the All-Ireland senior football and hurling championships this winter.

“If we want more time for clubs one of the best ways of going about that is finish on the day in the inter-county championship because it just allows you to plan so much more efficiently.”