Mick Bohan: Heartbreak of Cork losses drove Dublin to new heights

Four All-Ireland titles on the bounce doesn’t need any dressing up. It is a rare accomplishment that should be left to stand on its own. But Dublin manager Mick Bohan believes this particular four-in-a-row is all the more special when you consider the background.

Dublin won a fourth consecutive All-Ireland ladies football crown in what was their seventh consecutive All-Ireland final appearance.

Between 2014 and 2016, the majority of the current Dublin panel suffered three successive final defeats to Cork. The biggest winning margin in any of those three finals was two points. They even had a 10-point second-half lead in one of them.

It was heartbreak on a whole other level.

And yet, here they now stand, conquerors of all they survey, achieving a feat that only the aforementioned Cork group and the Kerry team of the 1980s have managed.

“It's incredible,” Bohan said of his team’s exploits.

“I know we probably get thrown in on the back of the lads' success a little bit. And I'm sure people looking in from the outside that grates probably a little bit, but, ultimately, Dublin have won five All-Ireland ladies titles in their history. It just so happens that this group has set the standard and that's obviously terrific.

“I think what drove them to that situation was the beatings. There's certainly something about those days that, as long as they play together, they'll never forget.

Surreal

“In an empty stadium here today, it's kind of surreal, but there's a massive satisfaction in being successful this year because all of us in our own lives and then obviously adding onto that our sporting lives where so many challenges are thrown at you, in time to come they'll sit back, reflect, and see this as one of their greatest achievements.”

Dublin failing to claw back an interval deficit against Cork on All-Ireland final day wouldn’t exactly fall into the category of new normal, but there was to be no rerun, no old ghosts resurfaced.

Dublin owned the third quarter to move from 0-3 to 1-3 in arrears to 1-6 to 1-3 in front. They could even have had a second goal during this period, Sinéad Goldrick firing wide when the smarter option would have been to offload to the unmarked Dublin player directly in front of goal.

“Just listening to the players, they are massively pleased from the point of view of controlling the game. They went through plenty of years where they just weren’t able to manage the game in those types of positions.

“And realistically, we didn’t play well in the opening quarter. We made loads of mistakes. Cork came with an intensity and a fervour that really put the competition up for grabs, so to wrestle that back and control the second-half was hugely pleasing, particularly in the season we have had because it is a shortened season and a lot of stuff we would normally get covered we may not have covered.”

Dublin’s sole green flag came via the penalty spot on 35 minutes, Carla Rowe, as she did in the semi-final, successfully deputising for the departed Sinéad Aherne.

“Look, Sinéad Aherne more than anybody epitomises what this group is all about. You don’t often get an opportunity for sentiment to play a role in sport but for her to finish on the pitch today meant a lot to us as a group.

“Carla, as she did in the Armagh game, stood up and took responsibility of those clutch moments. You don’t really know until you step up if that is in the armoury, but we have seen that develop over the last season or two. She has just become a leader in the group.”

Other players to step up during the Dublin-controlled second period were Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee. The former, who began the day at centre-back, was unable to contain Ciara O’Sullivan in the opening half and benefited from a half-time move to the wing, with Magee storming into proceedings after her interval switch from wing-back to midfield.

“We felt in the first half Cork had real energy in a couple of places we hadn’t snuffed out, so tactically we made a couple of switches to negate that. But, also, our intensity went up. The tackle count rose significantly and just trying to take away that little bit of think time from your opponents. All of a sudden, then, they start to make mistakes.

“That was key, and we made better decisions on the ball. We were disappointed in the first half, the number of times the final pass or foot pass was going astray. That changed.”