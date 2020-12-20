Offaly blitz Westmeath to reach minor final

Westmeath, who had led by four points after 15 minutes, couldn’t match Offaly’s strength and skill levels as the game progressed
Offaly’s Charlie Mitchell shoots at goal despite the efforts of David Weir and Jamie Mulkearns of Westmeath. Picture: INPHO

Sun, 20 Dec, 2020 - 15:36
Damien Maher

Leinster MHC semi-final: Offaly 2-18 Westmeath 1-8

Offaly won an entertaining Midlands derby following an impressive second-half display to book their place in the final of the Leinster MHC, in crisp conditions, at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

In frantic opening exchanges, Offaly had a goal in the first minute through Luke Carey before David Williams replied instantly for the home side. Westmeath led by two points at half-time, 1-7 to 1-5, as a pulsating contest ensued.

Offaly took control after the interval and by the second water break, they had established a four-point lead, 1-12 to 1-8, as the accuracy of Lochlainn Quinn began to have a telling influence.

Westmeath, who had led by four points after 15 minutes, couldn’t match Offaly’s strength and skill levels as the game progressed and managed just a solitary point from a close-range free in the second half. Leo O’Connor’s Offaly side had this game well wrapped up long before substitute Daniel Bourke added their second goal in stoppage time.

Westmeath finished with 13 men after David Maloney and Peter Clarke picked up red cards in the 57th and 62nd minute. Offaly finished with 14 as substitute Andrew Coakley also picked up a straight red card.

Scorers for Offaly: L Quinn 0-11 (5f; 1 65’), L Carey 1-3, D Bourke 1-0, C Mitchell 0-2, E Murphy and C Egan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: E Cunneen 0-5 (3f), D Williams 1-0, C Dowd 0-2, D McCormack 0-1.

OFFALY: M Troy; R Dunne, C Bracken, O Kilmartin; L Watkins, S Bourke, J Hoctor; C Spain, C King; L Quinn, C Egan, E Murphy; L Carey, C Mitchell, L Hogan.

Subs: A Coakley for Hogan (51), C Nolan for Murphy (54), D Burke for Egan (60), A Landy for Spain (60), B Egan Cathal for Carey (60+2).

WESTMEATH: J Geoghegan; D Maloney, J Mulkearns, D Weir; D McCartan, S Leech, P Clarke; C Dowd, M Cunningham; B McGrath, D McCormack, B Gaffney; W Kirby, D Williams, E Cunneen.

Subs: R Holding for Gaffney (43), D Aughey for Dowd (48).

REFEREE: Chris Mooney (Dublin).

