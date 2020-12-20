Billy Drennan hits 0-14 as Kilkenny comeback stuns Wexford 

Leinster MHC: Kilkenny 0-23 Wexford 1-14

Wing-forward Billy Drennan pointed the way for Kilkenny as they ended the reign of provincial title holders Wexford with a deserved six-point victory in their Leinster MHC semi-final at Chadwicks Wexford Park this afternoon.

Drennan showed uncanny accuracy in finishing the game with a personal tally of 0-14, nine frees, as he almost single-handed dismantled the home defence inspiring his side through the final quarter after they found themselves 1-12 to 0-8 adrift after 36 minutes.

There was a real buzz about Kilkenny through the opening passages of play as they found themselves leading 0-5 to 0-1 after seven minutes, despite playing into a slight breeze, with Drennan striking four of their points, two frees and two play, with Gearoid Dunne adding the remaining score, while Gary Byrne-Dunbar had Wexford's solitary point through this spell, the opening point of the game after just one minute.

Wexford, thanks to the fine play of centre-forward Cian Byrne fought their way into the game and with the Fethard clubman on target for 0-6, four frees, one sideline, they managed to go in at the interval leading 0-12 to 0-6, with centre-back Conor Foley also contributing with two super long-range points.

Kilkenny opened the second half brightly with quickfire points through Denis Walsh and Drennan, but the home sides response was swift for they responded when Luke Murphy pounced on a breaking ball to fire low to the net, leaving his side seven points ahead with under 25 minutes to play.

But when it appeared that Wexford were comfortable it was Kilkenny who fought back getting back on level terms 0-16 to 1-13 with 10 minutes remaining as Drennan continued to fire over points along with Killian Doyle and Gearoid Dunne.

As the game closed out Kilkenny had assumed control finishing with two Drennan pointed frees along with a Killian Doyle effort to advance through to the final.

Scorers for Kilkenny: B Drennan (0-14, 9 frees), K Doyle, G Dunne, 0-2 each; C Beirne, T Clifford, D Walsh, H Shrine 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: C Byrne 0-7, 4 frees, 1 sideline cut; L Murphy 1-1; C Foley 0-2; O Pepper, J J Twamley, L Roche, S O'Hagan, C Byrne-Dunbar 0-1 each.

Kilkenny: B Minogue; M Donnelly, N Rowe, Z Bay Hammond; B Reid, L Lacey, C Beirne; E O'Brien, K Doyle; B Drennan, T Clifford, D Walsh; H Shine, G Dunne, J Fitzpatrick.

Sub: K Carey for Fitzpatrick (37).

Wexford: R Treacy; C O Tuama, R Hillis, D Kehoe; L Shockman, C Foley, D Carley; O Pepper, D O'Leary; L Murphy, C Byrne, J J Twamley; L Roche, S O'Hagan, C Byrne-Dunbar.

Referee: S Guinan (Offaly).