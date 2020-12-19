Mayo left with same bitter aftertaste of respect and pity

A year with a difference. A championship upped from its roots and transplanted months down the line. An All-Ireland final played in the bitter cold, not the expected warmth of a late autumn breeze. An empty Croke Park instead of a stadium heaving and bucking to the peculiar madness these two all but guarantee.

Everything about this championship was unfamiliar. Everything except this 70 minutes. Gary Lineker once said that football is a simple game, one where 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and, in the end, the Germans always win. How easily that could be reworded for the Dubs, but with a coda to give Mayo their due.

There is a comforting reliability to the sight of these two bickering incessantly like Walther Matthau and Jack Lemon. The problem with endless rewatches is that the ending never changes. The same guy always gets the girl. Matthau always take the phone call at the ball park and misses the triple infield play.

Mayo made us believe for a time again this evening. They held out the possibility of, as Paul Mescal put it in the Sky Sports promo, one last dramatic plot twist to this most testing and turbulent of years. They managed to maintain that fancy longer than most of us expected but their reward is the same as it ever was. An unpalatable cocktail of respect and pity.

“They brought it to the wire, as always, and made it tough, and no doubt they will be there or thereabouts again next year,” said Stephen Cluxton from the steps of the Hogan Stand after Dublin continued their historic journey by claiming the six-in-a-row. His speeches have been criticised as too short and devoid of passion. Mayo will be grateful for that.

By half-time here, they had answered almost every question asked of them.

They had responded to the concession of a goal 13 seconds in with three points on the spin. Won 17 of the 22 kick-outs. Kept most of Dublin's key performers manacled to a level of performance that couldn't break their will or the game as a contest. And they were facing 14 men for ten minutes after the break.

But... They were two points down. How to square that one away?

The go-to opinion for the last decade is that a team has to do everything right to beat these Dubs. Most of your players need to be on song. Tactics and head-to-heads have to be spot on. The mood and pitch of the collective have to be right: all business with a drop of adrenaline to get the engine humming. The 50-50 decisions and bounces of the ball have to fall in your favour.

That didn't happen for Mayo. Losing Paddy Durcan at half-time was an undoubted blow. So too the refusal of referee David Coldrick to bring a more penal opinion to bear on the fouls on Aidan O'Shea and Lee Keegan by Johnny Cooper and Michael Fitzsimons within a few minutes of one another. This at a time when Mayo were breathing down the necks of the champions.

Neither were Mayo innocents in their own defeat.

When James Carr landed a point attempt into Cluxton's hands towards the end of the game it was the fourth such time that the Connacht champions had failed to split the posts and handed possession back to Dublin's quarterback. If once is careless and twice is reckless then a quartet is criminal self-harm in a sporting context.

You could lean either of those ways. Or both. Or you could pick holes in the individual match-ups, the absence of Aidan O'Shea from the edge of Dublin's square for long periods, the use of the spare man after half-time, and the ease with which they were opened up for the two goals that undid so much of their early work.

Or you could accept the fact that it is nigh on impossible to nail Dublin down forever. Did Mayo fade or did the Dubs kick on? Look at the influence Brian Fenton had in the first half and then the second. Think about how Ciaran Kilkenny stuttered in the opening period and compare it to his tour de force in the fourth quarter.

Catching a tiger by the tail is one thing. Holding onto it is another.

When Cillian O'Connor popped over a free with 20 minutes to go it was enough to leave the sides level for the fourth time. It was to be Mayo's second last score. Dublin landed another half-a-dozen. There is no shame in that for the losers, difficult though it will be to process this latest unsuccessful flirtation with immortality.

Boil it all down and this is their heaviest All-Ireland defeat of the five they have played going back to 2012 when Donegal's early goals so handicapped them from the off. That was less than three weeks on from the day they eliminated Dublin and they remain alone among the last decade's top sides to have beaten every other heavy hitter in championship football at some point without landing the killer blow.

Not so much one half of the odd couple, then. More like the odd ones out.

Still.