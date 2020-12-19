New League structure as GAA master calendar for 2021 revealed

The 2021 GAA master calendar will commence with the Allianz Leagues in the last weekend of February, collective senior inter-county training officially permitted from January 15.

As reported by the Irish Examiner last month, the football league is to be played on a regional basis, each of the four divisions split into two based on geography. In Division 1, 2020 winners Kerry will be in the south group with Dublin, Galway, and Roscommon while Cork join Clare, Laois, and Kildare in the equivalent in Division 2.

Each team will have three round games, the top two in each divisional group qualifying for the semi-finals. The bottom two in each divisional quartet will go into relegation semi-finals where the losers of each are relegated. London have been included for the time being.

The Allianz Hurling League top flight will be run as before, only the top team in 1A and 1B will face off in the final.

Both the Liam MacCarthy and Sam Maguire Cups will be played on a qualifier basis, although the Tailteann Cup will be in place for those Division 3 and 4 teams at the end of the 2021 league who do not make their provincial finals.

However, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) have proposed Cavan and Tipperary as defending provincial champions be a part of the Sam Maguire Cup irrespective of what division they are in. It has also been recommended by the CCCC that New York not be part of the Connacht SFC but may play in the Tailteann Cup.

With Antrim playing in the Liam MacCarthy Cup next season and being part of the Leinster SHC, a preliminary round will take place in the province with the winners proceeding to the quarter-finals and losers to the McDonagh Cup.

The All-Ireland hurling final has been set for July 10/11 with the football decider the following weekend.

The 2021 U20 football championship will run from the end of March to the start of May with the hurling competition taking place from May 22 to July 10. Both minor championships are set to take place from March 22 to May 22/23.

The exclusive club window starts from July 25 with county championships expected to conclude by October 24 with provincial club championships running from October 16 to November 28 and the All-Ireland semi-finals in December followed by the finals in January.

Pending Covid restrictions, the 2020 minor championships and U20 hurling championship will be completed in January and February. The outstanding 2020 club championship games, as well as the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups and post-primary games, will also take place then providing they can be played in line with Government advice.