It was Roscommon’s first knock-out championship win over Galway at this grade for eight years
Eoin Colleran and Darren Gately run riot for impressive Roscommon

Only centre-forward Maidhc Mac Gearailt, scorer of two exquisite points, made any inroads for the Tribesmen

Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 22:07
Kevin Egan, Bekan

Connacht MFC: Roscommon 2-13 Galway 0-11 

Roscommon produced a sensational display to overcome a fancied Galway side in last night’s Connacht minor championship semi-final, far more dominant than even the final eight-point margin suggested.

Full forward Eoin Colleran (0-5) and corner forward Darren Gately (1-1) ran riot in the first half with 1-6 between them, assisted in no small part by their colleagues’ complete control of the physical exchanges in the middle third. 

Only centre-forward Maidhc Mac Gearailt, scorer of two exquisite points, made any inroads for the Tribesmen as they trailed 1-9 to 0-4 at the interval.

Colleran and Conor Hand pointed to keep Roscommon’s momentum going after half-time, and the contest was settled just before the water break when Hand found the net from close range to make it 2-11 to 0-5. 

Galway did tack on a series of late scores after Roscommon centre-back Alan McManus got a second yellow card, but by then Roscommon’s first knock-out championship win over Galway at this grade for eight years was assured.

Scorers for Roscommon: C Hand 1-4, E Colleran 0-6 (0-4f, 0-2m), D Gately 1-1, R Conlon 0-1, Bobby Nugent 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: M Mac Gearailt 0-4, C Ó Curraoín 0-2f, D Prendergast 0-1 (pen), C Gallagher 0-1, R Donnellan 0-1, J Dowd 0-1, Darragh O’Malley 0-1.

ROSCOMMON: D Farrell; M Sugrue, C Keogh, Luke Walsh; C Neary, A McManus, E Ward; O Cregg, J Greene; S Walsh, R Conlon, C Hand; A Shannon, E Colleran, D Gately.

Subs: B Nugent for Greene (46), D Meeley for S Walsh (52), T Lennon for L Walsh (56), D Coleman for Cregg (60+1), D O’Beirne for Shannon (60+4).

GALWAY: J Egan; J Ramsey, E Donoghue, M Morrin; M Mulvaney, D O’Malley, A Tierney; C Gallagher, D Burke; R Kavanagh, M Mac Gearailt, L Ó Conghaíle; D O’Flaherty, C Ó Curraoín, D Prendergast.

Subs: R Donnellan for Burke (17), A Kavanagh for Ramsay (26), G Higgins for R Kavanagh (36), J Dowd for Ó Conghaíle (42), J Slattery for Prendergast (50).

