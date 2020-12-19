Key match-ups: Where Cork need to shine to dethrone Dublin at Croke Park 

That all three match-ups focus on Dublin forwards and what Cork will need to do to tie down Mick Bohan’s chief score-getters says plenty about the strength and wrecking power of the Dublin forward unit.

Róisín Phelan v Sinéad Aherne

Having not been part of the Cork set-up in 2019 because of work commitments in the capital, 2018 All-Star full-back Phelan is a welcome returnee to the panel this year.

Her reclaiming of the number three shirt has freed 2019 corner-back Hannah Looney to take up arms further out the field, where the dual player is much more at home.

Phelan’s task is the same as it was in the 2018 final, to keep a tight leash on the Dublin captain. The full-forward has kicked 1-13 across Dublin’s three championship outings, but whether Aherne has fully recovered from the hamstring injury which forced her off in the first half of their semi-final win over Armagh remains to be seen.

Either way, Phelan must prevent the 33-year-old from exerting the same influence she had on recent Dublin final wins.

Noelle Healy v Melissa Duggan

When Cork and Dublin last met in an All-Ireland final, in 2018, half-forward Noelle Healy was one of the form Dublin players heading into that decider. Duggan, making her All-Ireland final debut, produced a superb shadowing job, with Healy hauled off before the finish.

The recent semi-final television blackout meant Duggan’s attacking capabilities from her half-back berth were seen by very few, but there is no question that she offers Cork so much going forward.

Her first-half goal against Galway is testament to that. But if Healy is again to be kept quiet on Sunday, Duggan may have to sacrifice those surging runs deep into the opposition half.

Striking a balance between her defensive duties and those trademark marauding runs will be key to Cork’s chances of reclaiming the Brendan Martin Cup.

Carla Rowe v Erika O’Shea

A sizeable test this will be for All-Ireland final debutant O’Shea, who is still eligible for minor (U18) level.

The Macroom clubwoman has acquitted herself extremely well in Cork’s run to the final, but the physicality and pace she’ll encounter at GAA HQ this weekend will be unlike anything met in recent weeks.

Following Sinéad Aherne’s injury-enforced departure 25 minutes into Dublin’s semi-final win, half-forward Rowe stepped up to the mantle and finished with 2-4 to steer her side into a seventh consecutive All-Ireland final.

Her two goals in the 2018 final, meanwhile, were crucial in sinking Cork on that occasion. Half-back O’Shea will need to be touch-tight for the hour. Cork simply cannot afford to allow Rowe find her rhythm, or, indeed, Martina O’Brien’s goal.