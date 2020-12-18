Declan O’Sullivan in the frame for Kerry U20 football post 

KERRY legend Declan O’Sullivan has emerged as a leading contender to be the Kingdom’s next U20 football manager.

O’Sullivan is in line to replace his fellow south Kerry man John Sugrue, who stepped down after one season in charge last month, say well-placed sources.

The Dromid man, who won five All-Irelands and three All-Stars in a glittering inter-county career, was considered a strong candidate last time out when former Laois boss Sugrue was appointed and is now strongly fancied to take an important next step in his management career.

He has already experience in the grade as a selector under Jack O’Connor when the latter was in charge of the U20s in 2018 and ’19.

Kerry were beaten in the All-Ireland U20 semi-final in the autumn, though their hand against Galway – who meet Dublin in tomorrow’s final - was weakened by a number of Covid-related withdrawals.

The appointment of the next Kerry U20 manager is now seen as disproportionately important in terms of a robust and defined pathway to the senior football job in the Kingdom. Peter Keane’s three-year term ends next year and there is no clear candidate emerging to replace him if Keane is not to continue in the role beyond 2021.

A number of high profile football figures in the county have been touted for the U20 manager position and had expressed an interest in some form of involvement – including the likes of multiple All-Ireland winners Tomas Ó Sé, Seamus Moynihan, Marc Ó Sé and Kieran Donaghy, though the latter has now committed to a role with Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh in 2021.

If O’Sullivan is confirmed as Sugrue’s replacement, the likes of Rathmore’s Aidan O’Mahony and Sean O’Sullivan from Cromane may be considered as part of his management package, along with the likes of former Dr Crokes midfielder John Galvin, whom O’Sullivan has played under as South Kerry coach and who has co-managed Dromid Pearses alongside O’Sullivan in recent seasons.

Kerry GAA chiefs are also extremely conscious of the need to develop a steady stream of coaching and management options for its inter-county football sides in the coming years.

O’Sullivan, Seamus Moynihan, Tomas Ó Sé, Mike Quirke, Tommy Griffin, Marc Ó Sé and Stephen Stack are all seen as potential candidates in that regard.