Former Mourneabbey star Noelle Healy knows Cork threat better than most

By the end of her 12-month stint in Cork, Noelle Healy reckons she was starting to pick up a bit of the accent.

“It does still come out from time to time but I’ve immersed myself back in Dublin and I’ve pretty much lost it!” smiled the Dublin forward.

Maybe it’ll come out again tomorrow when she greets her old Mourneabbey clubmate Doireann O’Sullivan before the TG4 All-Ireland final.

Or maybe she’ll simply save the pleasantries for afterwards, a sympathetic text over Christmas or, if things go the other way, a congratulatory one.

Between Cork star O’Sullivan and long-time Dublin attacker Healy, the pair contributed 1-4 for Mourneabbey in last year’s All-Ireland club final win.

As part of her job as an anaesthetist, Healy spent 12 months working at Cork University Hospital throughout 2019 and found a surprisingly warm welcome at the Mourneabbey club.

Sitting next to Healy as she discusses her time in Cork, Dublin manager Mick Bohan can’t help marvelling at that welcome she received on, apparently, hostile ground.

“Can I comment on that? Wasn’t that a fantastic situation,” said Bohan. “The GAA, the large family that we are, she goes into a club in the heart of a county who have caused untold hardship to us in Dublin and she plays football with them — which is exactly what should take place! That year, she goes on to play inter-county for Dublin against Cork.

“Again, it’s all bleeding into the reason why there’s so much respect between these two groups. It was such a healthy thing to do, such a healthy environment that has been created.”

So Healy, a veteran performer for Dublin who experienced final defeats to Cork in 2014, 2015 and 2016, presumably returned from the second city armed with plenty of inside information?

“No, I wish I did,” she smiled. “We all probably know Cork quite well at this stage and they probably know us too. This is our fifth All-Ireland in the space of seven years. We played them in two quarter-finals before that as well and we would have played against a lot of them underage and at college, so we all know each other very well.

"But no, my plan to pick up a few extra bits of information from my time there didn’t work. I suppose it didn’t turn out too badly though, I did get an All-Ireland out of it!”

Noelle Healy of Dublin in action against Melissa Duggan of Cork following the 2018 All-Ireland final. Picture: Eóin Noonan

The St Brigid’s star could add another All-Ireland medal tomorrow, her fifth in Dublin colours if they can pull it off.

If anyone deserves a little Christmas cheer then it is probably Healy after nearly a year on the frontlines working at various hospitals in Dublin. It was, and continues to be, a draining, emotional, rewarding and fatiguing experience.

“It feels like the safest place to be in some ways because you know exactly when and where you’re facing it,” said Healy of the invisible threat posed by Covid-19.

“Once you kind of get into the flow of it a little bit you just get used to it, in some ways you just get on with it.”

There is a shrug of the shoulders when it’s suggested that she must have been wary about inadvertently passing on the bug to the Dublin group.

“Well I suppose everyone in work is conscious of bringing it home or of bringing it into the community,” she said. “In theatre and ICU we have very strict precautions in terms of taking the equipment off and doing things in a certain sequence, making sure that we’re sanitising and there are shower facilities there as well if we need them afterwards.

“I wouldn’t think that because I’m going into Dublin training it makes it any more precious than going into the community or back to your family.”

For a while, it looked like Healy and Dublin might not get the opportunity to shoot for the four-in-a-row this year at all.

“I was looking back there recently through WhatsApp messages from May in our group,” said Healy.

“It was when there was still a question about whether we’d be able to get back and whether it would be on or not and we all kind of just said, ‘Whatever happens, happens’.”