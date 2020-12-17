Waterford county board post deficit of €216k for 2020

Waterford GAA chairman Sean Michael O’Regan admitted that it was a testing year financially for the board at last night’s online convention.

The Déise posted a deficit of €216,997 in their 2020 accounts. Gate receipts fell by almost €236,000 while fundraising dropped by €87,000. The board received government support of €84,734 and a further €50,000 from Sports Ireland.

“It’s pretty clear the financial hit that everybody took in GAA terms. Looking at gate receipts and fundraising that we lost out on, the deficit this year would not have been anywhere near €216,000. There is no real blame or fault for anyone on that. Absolutely, it is a troublesome situation that we find ourselves in but, collectively, I’ve no doubt that we’ll work our way through it.”

Gaultier delegate Richard Finnegan called for a commercial manager to be appointed.

“If you look around the other counties in Munster, Tipp have a surplus of 20K, Limerick a surplus of 100K, Kilkenny 60K surplus, Wexford half a million. We had a greater deficit than Cork and Kerry combined which would be a huge, huge concern. We need to appoint a commercial revenue manager in the first two weeks of next year and start driving revenue for the board.”

County secretary Pat Flynn replied that Waterford aren’t the only county that recorded a loss.

“Richard mentioned a number of counties but he didn’t mention Clare who have a deficit of €500,000 or Kerry who have a deficit of €100,000. Other counties don’t include depreciation so it’s not fair to compare like with like.”

The Strategic Plan for Waterford GAA will be revealed in the first quarter of 2021. O’Regan said that the board remain committed to the Walsh Park project.

“The goalposts and the starting date of Walsh Park is delayed for obvious reasons. We’re using this downtime to revisit the plans and to revisit what we can try and do. The will, the wish and the want is to upgrade Walsh Park as soon as we can.”

Déise vice-chairman Neil Moore claimed that the split season in 2021 will pose difficulties.

“All the indications are that county will be first and club second. While everyone welcomes the split season, it is going to present new challenges. This year was different, there were no stag parties, no 21sts and no weddings. It was easy to fix matches. Next year, the club window will be probably from mid-July on.

While club players will have a defined playing period, two weeks of July and four weeks of August will be cutting across a lot of traditional holiday times for players.

He questioned the wisdom of clubs going back training this winter. “I hear reports of teams training already for next year. What in the name of God are we on about? We’re throwing good money after bad going back training ridiculously early for a championship that’s probably not going to start until next July.”

He also called for the All-Ireland club finals to be played in the New Year of 2022.