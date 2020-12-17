'I’ll be on the bandwagon for another while': Conor Murray praises Limerick hurlers

'I am delighted for them, they look as if they are not going anywhere soon'
'I’ll be on the bandwagon for another while': Conor Murray praises Limerick hurlers

Conor Murray at Munster rugby training yesterday. The scrum half was watching the All-Ireland hurling final in the build up to the Champions Cup clash with Harlequins. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 07:30
Simon Lewis

Conor Murray believes there will be plenty more opportunities to celebrate Limerick hurling success in seasons to come after supporters missed their All-Ireland success last Sunday.

Murray, a former Patrickswell clubman, was keeping a close eye on proceedings behind closed doors at Croke Park as he was preparing for Munster’s European clash with Harlequins at Thomond Park, which kicked off an hour after Limerick’s clash with Waterford got underway.

“I won’t tell anyone how late I was looking at SkyGo on the phone because Johann (van Graan) will give out to me,” Murray admitted. “But I was definitely keeping an eye, definitely, it was such a huge day for the hurlers.

“During the game you could hear the cars beeping on the road and you could put two and two together after the final whistle and presume they had won.

“They are an unbelievable outfit, Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane, Diarmaid Byrnes are from Patrickswell and chatting to them every so often they seem like a really close team, a really happy camp and they are delivering at the highest level.

“I am delighted for them, they look as if they are not going anywhere soon and I’ll be on the bandwagon for another while hopefully.

“It is brilliant but a shame without the crowds and the homecoming but like I said they are a team that is going to be here for a while.”

