Tipperary cut spending on county teams by €1m in 2020

Tipperary cut spending on county teams by €1m in 2020

Tim Floyd, Tipperary County Board Secretary

Wed, 16 Dec, 2020 - 14:00
Eoghan Cormican

Tipperary’s spend on their county teams fell by €1m in 2020, leading to an end of year surplus of €20k.

Tipperary’s team expenses total in 2019 — €1.77m — was greater than any other county, but that figure shrunk to €778k this year, a €1m decrease.

The county board accounts for 2020 show that overall income was down €3.17m on last year, but a €3.56m cut in year-on-year expenditure meant last year’s €371k deficit was turned into a €20k surplus for 2020.

Despite restricted crowd sizes at county championship fixtures during the summer, Tipperary’s gate receipts income for 2020 came in at €300k. One third of that figure was derived from live streaming subscriptions.

In his report to convention, Tipperary County Board secretary Tim Floyd said it is a “no-brainer” that inter-county competitions are played off during the first half of the year under a split season calendar.

The decision as to whether it is county or club first in 2021 will be made at Central Council this Friday.

“The argument whether inter-county or club should be played in the first half of the year is a no-brainer as it’s vital the 96% [of club players] have the longer playing period, and actually this rises to 100% of our players being involved in the best months of the year,” Floyd wrote.

“The traditionalists argue about September being All-Ireland month and the massive exposure for our games. Surely the streaming of club games in every county, coupled with live television, compensates for this.

“The GAA television audience is mostly Irish based, plus the Irish diaspora worldwide, and is very much targeted at a limited audience in comparison to the worldwide audience for other sports.

“With our own streaming in July/August/September this year, the stats on our viewership showed up pockets of Tipperary supporters in almost every continent. September should be a prime month for club games, but when Tipperary are involved in an All-Ireland final, the full month is often lost with the free weeks before the final and the rest week afterwards.” 

More in this section

James Costello 15/12/2020 Kerry minor boss James Costello: Bench bounce so crucial in seeing off Cork challenge
Tipperary players celebrate at the final whistle 15/12/2020 Tipperary 'proved their resilience' as U20 title defence goes on
Donegal v Tyrone - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Tyrone pay tribute to former boss: ‘No words can do justice to what Mickey Harte has given’
Caolán Ó Conaill and Eoghan Nash 15/12/2020

Late rally sees Kerry minors secure extra-time win over Cork 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices