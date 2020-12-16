Tipperary cut spending on county teams by €1m in 2020

Tipperary’s spend on their county teams fell by €1m in 2020, leading to an end of year surplus of €20k.

Tipperary’s team expenses total in 2019 — €1.77m — was greater than any other county, but that figure shrunk to €778k this year, a €1m decrease.

The county board accounts for 2020 show that overall income was down €3.17m on last year, but a €3.56m cut in year-on-year expenditure meant last year’s €371k deficit was turned into a €20k surplus for 2020.

Despite restricted crowd sizes at county championship fixtures during the summer, Tipperary’s gate receipts income for 2020 came in at €300k. One third of that figure was derived from live streaming subscriptions.

In his report to convention, Tipperary County Board secretary Tim Floyd said it is a “no-brainer” that inter-county competitions are played off during the first half of the year under a split season calendar.

The decision as to whether it is county or club first in 2021 will be made at Central Council this Friday.

“The argument whether inter-county or club should be played in the first half of the year is a no-brainer as it’s vital the 96% [of club players] have the longer playing period, and actually this rises to 100% of our players being involved in the best months of the year,” Floyd wrote.

“The traditionalists argue about September being All-Ireland month and the massive exposure for our games. Surely the streaming of club games in every county, coupled with live television, compensates for this.

“The GAA television audience is mostly Irish based, plus the Irish diaspora worldwide, and is very much targeted at a limited audience in comparison to the worldwide audience for other sports.

“With our own streaming in July/August/September this year, the stats on our viewership showed up pockets of Tipperary supporters in almost every continent. September should be a prime month for club games, but when Tipperary are involved in an All-Ireland final, the full month is often lost with the free weeks before the final and the rest week afterwards.”