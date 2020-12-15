Covid leaves Cork GAA still counting cost of  Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork GAA’s current liabilities outstrip its current assets by €16.239 million largely as a result of the cost accrued in redeveloping Páirc Uí Chaoimh, its 2020 accounts reveal.

Operating as a going concern, its bank debt at the end of October stood at €21.6m with €11.98m owed to Croke Park.

Cork GAA has also availed of relief on loan repayments for a period to 31 December 2020 with its lenders.

Staid Cois Laoi Ltd, the company established to set up the administration, management and commercial exploitation of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, returned a deficit before interest, taxes, depreciation and taxation of €404,872.

Combined with the 2020 loss by the board (€104,884) as well as Páirc Uí Chaoimh Ltd (set up for the running of games and maintenance of the stadium), the total deficit for the year amounted to €914,649.

Between the three groups, there is a net debt of €20.557m.

Cork GAA’s balance sheet shows Croke Park is a creditor to the tune of almost €12m with €8.3m owed by the board, €2.2m by Staid Cois Laoi Ltd and €1,471,212 by Páirc Uí Chaoimh Ltd.

It is the intention of the Cork County Board to transfer the stadium asset and related costs to Croke Park with the bank loans and remaining capital accruals going to Páirc Uí Chaoimh Ltd.

In his annual report to convention, county secretary Kevin O’Donovan writes: “Páirc Uí Chaoimh continued to suffer from growing pains in financial terms, all exacerbated by the pandemic, while the magnificence of the newly laid pitch proved a template to follow in terms of taking a professional approach to tackle the root cause of a problem.

“The formation of the One Cork group which saw the coming together of the County Executive, the stadium board and members of Cairde Chorcaí showed early signs of what a unified and coordinated approach might mean, while the development of a commercial engine organised jointly between the County Board and the stadium showed an early dividend with a number of partnerships being launched and with much more to follow soon.”

This year’s pandemic obviously dented Cork GAA’s ability to address the financial difficulties presented by Páirc Uí Chaoimh. O’Donovan notes: “The restrictions on games, meetings and events and concerts meant a severe financial hit at a time when a new approach endeavoured to activate the commercial potential of the stadium.

“This will be clearly seen in the accounts for both companies, which will be presented at Convention and it is hoped that the business plan being developed under the One Cork umbrella will allow the stadium to finally stand on its own two feet and eventually become a net contributor in financial terms.”