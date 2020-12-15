New-look Kerry minor football team named to face Cork

The Kerry minor football team has been named ahead of this evening's Munster semi-final against Cork, James Costello's starting team containing not one player who featured in last year's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway.

The Kerry team does include two members of the Tralee CBS side - half-backs Armin Heinrich and Conor Horan - which won the Corn Uí Mhuirí earlier this year.

Throw-in at Tralee's Austin Stack Park is 7pm. The winner of this evening's semi-final will meet either Clare or Limerick in the Munster final on Tuesday, December 22.

Kerry (Munster MFC semi-final v Cork): S Broderick (John Mitchels); C O'Donoghue (St Mary's), J Nagle (Austin Stacks), D O'Callaghan (Kilcummin); P O'Leary (Gneeveguilla), A Heinrich (Austin Stacks), C Horan (Austin Stacks); O Maunsell (Na Gaeil), C Ó Conaill (Castlegregory); K Evans (Keel), W Shine (Legion), T O'Donnell (Castlegregory); C McMahon (Dr Crokes), A O'Shea (Listry), R Burns (Sneem).

Subs: B Quilter (Austin Stacks), D O'Sullivan (Churchill), J McElligott (Listowel Emmets), D Flemming (Legion), S Bastible (Austin Stacks), M Manning (Lios Póil), M O'Connell (Castlegregory), J Kissane (Austin Stacks), C Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine).