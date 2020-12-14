Three dual players named in Cork minor football team to face Kerry

Shane Kingston and Kanturk pair Colin and Tommy Walsh were all part of the Cork minor hurling set-up this year
Cork's Eoghan Nash with the Tom Markham Cup at Croke Park last year. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 13:24
Denis Hurley

Captain Eoghan Nash is the only survivor from last year’s All-Ireland win on the Cork minor football side to face Kerry tomorrow night.

There will have been 471 days between the Rebels’ victory over Galway in Croke Park in September 2019 and the clash in Austin Stack Park in Tralee (7pm) and Cork manager Bobbie O’Dwyer and his selectors have been forced by circumstances to go for a young team.

Douglas man Nash is joined at midfield by Shane Kingston of Ballinora, a cousin of his namesake who is on the Cork senior hurling team.

Kingston and Kanturk pair Colin and Tommy Walsh – younger brother of Aidan – were all part of the Cork minor hurling set-up this year, too.

CORK (MFC v Kerry): C Dungan (Carrigaline); F Walsh (Argideen Rangers), L McCarthy (Castlehaven), D Murray (Glanmire); R O'Sullivan (Newcestown), T Walsh (Kanturk), S Brady (Ballygarvan); E Nash (Douglas), S Kingston (Ballinora); F Finner (Castletownbere), C Walsh (Kanturk), L O’Connell (Ballincollig); H O’Connor (Newmarket), C Hanlon (Buttevant), S Walsh (Argideen Rangers). 

Subs: D Byrne (Aghada), R Barrow (Ballinora), S O’Callaghan (Liscarroll/Churhtown Gaels), J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), S Dore (Ballincollig), T Cronin (St Colum’s), D Kelly (Naomh Abán), C McCarthy (Valley Rovers), A Sheehy (Douglas).

