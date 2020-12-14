GPA and WGPA vote to merge into one association

The new 4,000-member association had its first meeting tonight
GPA and WGPA vote to merge into one association
Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 21:15
John Fogarty

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and Women's Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) have this evening agreed to merge the organisations into one body.

The new 4,000-member association had its first meeting tonight following emergency general meetings where the votes to amalgamate were taken.

A Transitional National Executive Committee (TNEC) was established at this meeting and they will convene for the first time next month where executive officers will be elected including co-chairs. 

The TNEC will oversee the direction and strategy until the first Annual General Meeting in late spring or early summer of next year. 

There, a new national executive committee will be established and it will proportionally represent the association’s female and male members.

Changes will also be made to the composition of the GPA DAC Board of Directors in a bid to achieve a 50:50 gender balance.

More in this section

Kieran Donaghy set for Armagh role Kieran Donaghy set for Armagh role
Limerick v Waterford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final How Limerick used the lockdown to their advantage
John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk celebrate winning the All Ireland Hurling Final 13/12/2020 Brian Hogan: Limerick have found the golden ticket
AFL Rd 5 - Geelong v Gold Coast

Mark O'Connor: I would've been available for Kerry footballers for Munster final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices