GPA and WGPA vote to merge into one association

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and Women's Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) have this evening agreed to merge the organisations into one body.

The new 4,000-member association had its first meeting tonight following emergency general meetings where the votes to amalgamate were taken.

A Transitional National Executive Committee (TNEC) was established at this meeting and they will convene for the first time next month where executive officers will be elected including co-chairs.

The TNEC will oversee the direction and strategy until the first Annual General Meeting in late spring or early summer of next year.

There, a new national executive committee will be established and it will proportionally represent the association’s female and male members.

Changes will also be made to the composition of the GPA DAC Board of Directors in a bid to achieve a 50:50 gender balance.