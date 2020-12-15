Munster MFC preview: Cork and Kerry made most of lockdown

While on-pitch preparation has been limited for the minor footballers of Kerry and Cork, both camps ensured 2020 downtime was put to good use.

The counties clash in an Electric Ireland Munster MFC semi-final at Austin Stack Park in Tralee tonight (7pm), 471 days after Cork won an All-Ireland at the grade for the first time since 2000.

It had been expected that the minor championship would commence in the autumn but the imposition of a second lockdown meant that that was delayed.

However, Cork manager Bobbie O’Dwyer ensured that his team continued to get things done even when they couldn’t physically work together.

“We trained until March and then lockdown came,” he says. “The lads had personal programmes and we tried to do a bit of work with them on the whole life-skills area, as much outside of football as inside it. We had a number of guys getting involved on the Zoom calls.

“You’re developing young players as footballers but you’re also trying to do something in some small way on the lifestyle side of things.”

Captain Eoghan Nash is the only survivor from the Cork team that beat Galway in last year’s final, though a number of the team — which includes dual players Colin Walsh, Tommy Walsh, and Shane Kingston — were part of the extended panel last year.

“The big change was a few years ago, when minor went from U18 to U17,” O’Brien says. “The year makes a huge difference, going from 16 to 17 compared to going from 17 to 18. We would always carry a number of players from the ‘off’ year, for want of a better expression, so that you would have that bit of succession planning.”

Kerry will name their team today. As with Cork, much of the year was spent encouraging players to work in isolation and manager James Costello has been impressed with the improvement in strength and conditioning.

“We are trying to work more on their physicality in terms of how they develop afterwards,” he says.

“We want them to step through the levels that bit quicker than recent minors appear to be at senior level. I think everyone is expecting miracles from a Kerry U20 manager every year to win All-Ireland titles there.

“He has to be given a batch of physically developed lads in order to be able to compete with what’s there around the country though. We feel that’s our job as the minor management”

CORK (MFC v Kerry): C Dungan (Carrigaline); F Walsh (Argideen Rgrs), L McCarthy (Castlehaven), D Murray (Glanmire); R O’Sullivan (Newcestown), T Walsh (Kanturk), S Brady (Ballygarvan); E Nash (Douglas), S Kingston (Ballinora); F Finner (Castletownbere), C Walsh (Kanturk), L O’Connell (Ballincollig); H O’Connor (Newmarket), C Hanlon (Buttevant), S Walsh (Argideen Rgrs).

Subs: D Byrne (Aghada), R Barrow (Ballinora), S O’Callaghan (Liscarroll/Churhtown Gaels), J O’Driscoll (Valley Rvrs), S Dore (B’collig), T Cronin (St Colum’s), D Kelly (N Abán), C McCarthy (Valley Rvrs), A Sheehy (Douglas).