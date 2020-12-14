Brian Hogan: Limerick have found the golden ticket

Limerick hurling has found the golden ticket and it’s ‘frightening’ to think how good they can become, says former Kilkenny captain Brian Hogan, who played on the 2006-09 four-in-a-row team, widely regarded as hurling’s greatest.

Limerick’s current success and momentum reminds Hogan of the competitive instincts within that Kilkenny dressing room, where improvement was constantly driven by players measuring themselves against each other.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner GAA podcast, Hogan said: “Limerick are at the stage in their life cycle now where the opposition is irrelevant. They’ve bought in so much to what (coach) Paul Kinnerk is saying to them.

"These lads are seeing the papers and reading how physically dominant they are, how good they are. They’re taking pride in that. They are looking to raise the bar.

“They are in the space where they are competing against themselves. They’re competing against Mike Casey and Richie English coming back next year, and whoever else is on the bench, and one or two of the U20s coming up.

“And they are being challenged, no doubt, by Kinnerk and (John) Kiely, who will say, ‘right that was last year, where can we bring it to this year?’.

“You hurl to win All-Irelands and when you get a taste for it you want to keep it going. And do whatever you can. And that competition comes from within the camp.

“That could be things like going into the gym and you see two of the boys coming out and you’re wondering how long they were in there for.

“Or I’m seeing John Tennyson out on the pitch early before me, I’m going to be here earlier the next day. You’re looking at what time the other lads are doing in the runs.

“Limerick are top dogs now and they want to stay there. You know you have a management team who are going to do whatever it takes to stay there. And you don’t want to be the one who loses out, who ends up in the stands the next year, or worse.

“It’s self-fulfilling. The guys know they have the golden ticket now and it’s about keeping that moving forward and evolving.

“It’s a frightening thought to see how far this team can go.”

Also speaking on the podcast, former limerick manager TJ Ryan spoke of his pride that Limerick have realised a vision all of their own.

"There was a vision there a number of years ago. Strategic planning and vision. And it might sound a little bit mad at the moment, but maybe the vision that Dublin had a number of years ago was reflected by Limerick.

“I’m not saying that we’ll be anything like a Dublin football team, but it doesn't happen overnight. You see the physicality of Limerick, the shape. It takes time, it takes effort, it takes money and it takes vision. Limerick are really at the cutting edge of everything that’s right about hurling at the moment.

“The game plan is just perfected. It’s a joy to watch for Limerick people, it’s brilliant that we can talk about the system being ours. We spent too many years looking over the hedge to Tipperary or Cork or Clare or wherever.”