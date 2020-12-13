Declan Hannon wasn’t breathing hard when he faced the microphones after Sunday night’s All-Ireland hurling final victory.

Part of that is conditioning, no doubt. Part of it experience of the biggest day in the hurling calendar.

Part of it has to be the effect of the year that’s in it as well. Hannon gave a composed captain’s speech in which he extended the sympathy of the team and backroom team to performance coach, Caroline Currid.

Pressed for details, he sketched a picture of 2020 many will recognise.

“Sadly Caroline’s Mam passed away last week. She was diagnosed with cancer only two weeks ago.

“In my own parish of Adare we lost a neighbour of mine, Cathal Scanlon, only 21, to cystic fibrosis and a friend of mine’s mother to the coronavirus. So I know how much it hurts families.

“I don’t know how much of a lift (the win) will give them, but I know the three people are looking down on us today.

“I just hope the Limerick public respect all the guidelines now for the week.”

It was of a piece with the rest of his victory oration, in which the Adare man had thanked front-line staff for their work during the pandemic and appealed - again - to supporters to observe the proper guidelines when celebrating.

And the game itself?

Hannon acknowledged his side’s quality over the 70-odd minutes: “We spoke about it during the week, we wanted to put in a full performance. In the last couple of games we weren’t overly happy, we played in fits and starts.

“We honed in on playing for 70 minutes, and we did so today.” Hannon cast a perfectionist’s glance over his own display - “I was happy enough - in the last couple of games I wasn’t getting on enough ball, not doing enough for the team, so I was happy enough today,” - but his wing-back Diarmaid Byrnes agreed that Limerick had saved their best display for the last game of the year.

“I think so. Our hassling around the middle and our execution were unbelievable. The lads were very clinical.

“Coming out after half-time we expected a kick (from Waterford) - in the Munster final they got the scores in the third quarter and we didn’t, so we were more clinical today.”

Hannon agreed. To an extent.

“At times in the second half we took a few wrong options, we had some bad wides, but in terms of looking for a full performance it was close enough to it.

“Ah, it feels even better the second time around. I’m unbelievably proud of the boys. In the lockdown we took a break and always at the back of your mind you’d think of getting here.

“It’s been a long, long year, but we’re absolutely delighted.”

Byrnes, meanwhile, was busy giving credit to his side’s attack: “Waterford had their homework done but our execution today was incredible, every chance we got up front.

“It (experience) does stand to you, but this is all new to everyone. Usually there’d be 82,000-plus people there so it was new to us, to Waterford, managing that.

“The build-up was great, no-one was hassling me for tickets! It was a different challenge but we trusted the backroom team, they did everything right, and when we crossed the white line we just focused on the games.

“It’s incredible. Playing like this, you just want to win everything you can, and we’ll just try for more as a team.” Like his captain - like all of Ireland - Byrne was mindful of the new order of things, and how that manifested itself before the game and afterwards.

“My father rang me before the match and said, ‘There might not be a crowd today, but there are thousands of Limerick supporters around the world supporting ye,’ so we knew that.

“We’re lucky to have the opportunity to bring this sport to people, to bring some joy to them.

“Now? On the train, but trying to get some food downstairs first in a cardboard box. Then on the train back to Limerick.

“But (we’re) happy to follow the guidelines, there are a lot more serious things happening out there right now.”