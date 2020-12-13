John Kiely: There'll be a hell of a party - when it's safe

Limerick manager John Kiely has praised goalkeeper Nickie Quaid as the Shannonsiders won the All-Ireland title for the second time in three years.

"Nickie Quaid for the last decade has just been immense for Limerick, he's incredible.

"You think he works hard on the pitch during game-time you should see him in training."

"I'm proud of the boys, it's just an incredible achievement for them, what they have done all year since November 12 months. It's been 13 months of a campagn, it's been phenomenal."

The Limerick manager described the winning feeling as "incredible" and "an amazing achievement" but pleaded with supporters to celebrate the win safely.

"We need everybody to be there when we do come back with the cup in March or April when the vaccine has been rolled out and we'll get everybody into the Gaelic Grounds and we'll have a hell of a party."