'I must refer back to the vision of the GAA: games promotion and enriching the lives of our members'
Mayo GAA chair backs split season

Mayo GAA chairman Liam Moffatt

Sun, 13 Dec, 2020 - 15:52
Ger Flanagan

Mayo Chairman Liam Moffatt has backed the idea of a split season for 2021 and believes that it will bring ‘enjoyment’ back to the various stakeholders of the organisation.

The Crossmolina Deel Rovers clubman made the comments during his address at Sunday’s virtual Mayo GAA Convention, adding that is in opinion shared by the clubs and players of Mayo.

The GAA’s Fixtures Task Force has recommended the Association adopt the split season model for its fixtures calendar and the model will be put to counties before Annual Congress in 2021 next February.

“The split season is to be welcomed and the overriding feedback of our players, backroom staff, clubs and administrators is that of a pressing need for such a season,” he said. “For the intense demands of inter-county competition do not impinge on the core function of games promotion at club level.

“I must refer back to the vision of the GAA: games promotion and enriching the lives of our members. The split season, appropriately structured and timed, in my opinion, achieves both and brings enjoyment back to many of the stakeholders involved.” Mayo GAA announced a surplus of €216,847 for 2020 at yesterday’s Convention, with income of €2,310471.

Team costs for the year were €721,862, down €992,860 from €1,714722 the previous year.

Preparation for the Mayo senior team fell to €438,154, from a €1,240,699.

Mayo GAA Treasurer, Valerie Murphy, told the delegates of a ‘word of warning’ for the coming year, that the Board will carry the costs of November and December for the Mayo senior team.

Gate receipts also decreased, due to Covid-19 primarily, by €582,550 to €394,460.

Convention also heard that commercial income increased by €79,063 to €542,947, which they said is due to the success of their streaming service, Mayo GAA TV.

Moffatt acknowledged the technical problems experience by some users to the service during the club championships and stated that ‘a more robust and reliable service’ will be a priority for 2021.

They also received funding from Sport Ireland, the Government and Croke Park to the amount of €330,209.

Moffatt told the meeting that 2021 will be challenging, but that they hope to complete a Strategic Plan for Mayo GAA at some stage throughout the year.

“2021 will no doubt post great challenges,” he said. “However, it will also offer great opportunities.

“One such opportunity will be the completion of the Strategic Plan for Mayo GAA. The intended outcome will be to outline a roadmap for Mayo GAA on which it aims to progress further over the next couple of years.

“This has been an important milestone for Mayo GAA units and we will take input from other numerous stakeholders over a long period of time/ The planning for this process is already underway. Further days will be announced in 2021.”

