Kilkenny dethrone champs Galway to win 14th All-Ireland camogie crown

All-Ireland camogie final: Kilkenny 1-14 Galway 1-11

Denise Gaule's late goal from a penalty was the crucial score as Kilkenny edged out holders Galway by three points in the All-Ireland senior camogie final at Croke Park.

Kilkenny had trailed by two points, 1-5 to 0-6, with Orlaith McGrath goalling for the Tribeswomen.

But they had gone in front later in the game when Gaule got the insurance goal from the penalty.

She hit 1-6 in all as Brian Dowling's side claimed the crown for the first time since 2016.

Kilkenny had lost the preview three finals.

The critical score? Denise Gaule buries a penalty as Kilkenny take a big step towards winning the 2020 All-Ireland camogie title

