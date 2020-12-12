Rampant Clare minors have 20 points to spare over Tipperary

Clare dominated this quarter-final clash from the start
Sat, 12 Dec, 2020 - 20:02
Michael Dundon, Semple Stadium

Munster MFC quarter-final: Clare 1-24 Tipperary 1-4 

A rampant Clare ran riot at Semple Stadium Thurles to beat a disappointing Tipperary by a whopping 20 points in the Munster minor football championship quarter-final.

Tipperary were never in the hunt as Clare dominated from the start, winning the aerial battles comfortably as they surged into a 0-7 to 0-1 lead by the water break.

Tipperary got a life-line when Toby Lambe netted off Liam McCormack’s pass after 24 minutes but Clare, with midfielders Brendan Rouine and Brian McNamara imperious and forwards Cillian McGroary, Diarmuid Fahey and Dara Nagle razor sharp, resumed control to lead 0-11 to 1-2 at the break.

Hopes of a recovery by the home side in the second half were never realised. They scored one point in the third quarter to Clare’s 1-9, the Clare goal coming from Diarmuid Fahey after 42 minutes.

To add to Tipp’s woes, they had Ciaran Condon sidelined with a second yellow card after 53 minutes but by then the contest was well over allowing Clare to use their full quota of subs with their place in the semi-final safely secured.

It was a hugely impressive showing by Clare whose pace and movement devastated Tipperary. Fionn Kelleher, Brendan Rouine, Brian McNamara, Cillian McGroary, Diarmuid Fahey and Josh Guyler were their key men but all round there was not a weakness in the side.

Tipp fielded a very young side, 11 of whom are eligible again next year, but they had no answer to Clare. James Morris, Liam McCormack, Kevin Cahalane and goalkeeper Tom Bourke, who made two top-drawer saves, were the top performers.

Clare scorers:  D Fahey (1-6,1f), C McGroary (0-5), C Riordan (0-4, 3f), D Nagle (0-3),D O Brien (0-2), B McNamara, F Kelleher, J Guyler, S McMahon (0-1 each);

Tipp scorers: T Lambe (1-0), J Buckley (0-2f), L McCormack(0-2);

CLARE: T Collins; M O Loughlin, F Guinnane, D Rouine; O Cunningham, F Kelleher, J Guyler, B Rouine, B McNamara; D O Brien, C McGroary, D Nagle; E Killeen, C Riordan, D Fahey

Subs - D Lohan for D Rouine; S McMahon for B Rouine, M Nash for Riordan (all 49mins), L Conway for Killeen (53mins), C Beirne for Guinnane (55mins);

TIPPERARY: T Bourke; S O Meara, J Morris, K Cahalane; D McVicker, E Butler, O Maher; T Lambe, C Condon; J Nevin, J Buckley, S Ryan; E Craddock, R Collins, L McCormack; 

Subs – C Neville for McVicker (8mins), C O Brien for Craddock (h/t), T Downey for Lambe (36mins), A Kealy for Ryan (40mins), D Nee for Morris (57 mins);

Ref: J Hayes, Limerick;

