Limerick footballers power into Munster minor semi

A goal in each half capped comprehensive win over Déise
Darragh Murray of Limerick in action against Oscar Geoghegan of Waterford during the Electric Ireland Munster GAA Football Minor Championship Quarter-Final match between Limerick and Waterford at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. 

Sat, 12 Dec, 2020 - 14:36
Tom Clancy, LIT Gaelic Grounds

Munster MFC quarter-final: Limerick 2-12 Waterford 1-5 

Limerick advanced to the final four of the Munster Minor Football Championship with a 10-point defeat of Waterford at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

A powerful second quarter had Limerick in control at half-time. They kept their composure and were never in danger of losing this, despite a 32nd-minute Sam Pender goal for Waterford.

It was tight and level early on, with a David O’Shaughnessy lineball the early highlight. This had Limerick 0-3 to 0-1 ahead but pointed frees from Barry Power and Alan Dunwoody had the Deise level at the water break.

The second quarter was one-sided on the scoreboard. A stoppage-time penalty from O’Shaughnessy had Limerick six up at the interval, after efforts from Ciaran O’Sullivan and Gary Sheehan added to the placed ball expertise of O’Shaughnessy.

Sam Pender instinctively flicked to the net on 32, which was the first score from play for the visitors. But Limerick went up the gears and took control again. James Killian palmed to the net on 34, with more scores pushing Joe Lee’s side clear.

A point from Paddy Kennedy meant that five of the six starting Limerick forwards were on target, while Waterford had just four scorers in total.

Scorers for Limerick: D O’Shaughnessy (1-0 pen, 0-1 lineball, 0-3 frees, 0-1 mark) (1-5); J Killian (1-0); P McMahon (0-2); D Bridgeman, C O’Sullivan, G Sheehan, O Enright, P Kennedy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: S Pender (1-0); B Power(0-3 frees) (0-3), A Dunwoody (free), O Geoghehan (0-1 each) 

LIMERICK: K Lane; Z McCarthy, F Corcoran, S Ryan; E McGrath (C), C O'Mahony, C O'Sullivan; P McMahon, D Murray; P Kennedy, J Killian, M O'Mahony; D Bridgeman, G Sheehan, D O'Shaughnessy.

Subs for Limerick: S Quigley for F Corcoran (5), A Kearns for C O’Sullivan (42), O Enright for G Sheehan (44), L O’Donnell for J Killian (53), O Moss for E McGrath (60).

WATERFORD: D Byrne; S Byrne, B Dee-Carter, S Oates; R Hayes, G Hahessy, F Hallinan; O Geoghegan, P Walsh; S Pender, R Hennessey, B Power; O Walsh, A Dunwoody, T Fennell.

Subs for Waterford: E O’Callaghan for T Fennell (40), S Pender for D Veale (43), S Condon for R Hayes (54), D Nolan for B Power (59) 

Referee: N Quinn (Clare)

