Neil Montgomery comes in as Limerick and Waterford name teams for All-Ireland final

The Abbeyside man replaces Jake Dillon who is among the substitutes along with Shane Fives
Limerick manager John Kiely with Waterford manager Liam Cahill after the Munster final. Can the Shannonsiders repeat the trick or will the Deise bridge a 61-year gap? Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 20:59
John Fogarty

Neil Montgomery is the one change to Waterford's All-Ireland final team from the side that beat Kilkenny in the semi-final last Saturday week.

The Abbeyside man replaces Jake Dillon who is among the substitutes along with Shane Fives. Just five of the named team began the 2017 All-Ireland final defeat to Galway.

Limerick have named an unchanged team for Sunday's All-Ireland final with Aaron Gillane named to start.

The Patrickswell suffered a heavy hit challenging Gearóid McInerney in last Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final but has been announced in the starting 15.

Thirteen of the team that started the 2018 All-Ireland final win over Galway are named to start, injured pair Mike Casey and Richie English missing out although English is named on the bench.

LIMERICK (SHC v Waterford): N Quaid (Effin); S Finn (Bruff), D Morrissey (Ahane), B Nash (South Liberties); D Byrnes (Patrickswell), D Hannon (captain, Adare), K Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); W O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), D O’Donovan (Doon); G Hegarty (South Liberties), C Lynch (Patrickswell), T Morrissey (Ahane); A Gillane (Patrickwell), S Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), G Mulcahy (Kilmallock).

Subs: B Hennessy (Kilmallock), C Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), A Breen (do.), P Casey (do.), R Connolly (Adare), A Costello (Kilmallock), R English (Doon), R Hanley (Kilmallock), P O'Loughlin (do.), D Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), P Ryan (Doon).

WATERFORD (SHC v Limerick): S O’Keeffe (Ballygunner); I Kenny (do.), C Prunty (captain, Abbeyside), S McNulty (De La Salle); Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), T de Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), K Moran (De La Salle); J Barron (Fourmilewater), K Bennett (Ballysaggart); J Fagan (do.), N Montgomery (Abbeyside), S Bennett (do.); D Hutchinson (Ballygunner), A Gleeson (Mount Sion), J Prendergast (Lismore).

Subs: B Nolan (Roanmore), P Hogan (Ballygunner), M O’Brien (Ferrybank), M Kearney (Ballyduff Upper), P Curran (Dungarvan), C Dunford (Colligan), C Gleeson (Fourmilewater), D Lyons (Dungarvan), J Dillon (De La Salle), I Daly (Lismore), S Fives (Tourin).

