Neil Montgomery comes in as Limerick and Waterford name teams for All-Ireland final

Neil Montgomery is the one change to Waterford's All-Ireland final team from the side that beat Kilkenny in the semi-final last Saturday week.

The Abbeyside man replaces Jake Dillon who is among the substitutes along with Shane Fives. Just five of the named team began the 2017 All-Ireland final defeat to Galway.

Limerick have named an unchanged team for Sunday's All-Ireland final with Aaron Gillane named to start.

The Patrickswell suffered a heavy hit challenging Gearóid McInerney in last Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final but has been announced in the starting 15.

Thirteen of the team that started the 2018 All-Ireland final win over Galway are named to start, injured pair Mike Casey and Richie English missing out although English is named on the bench.

LIMERICK (SHC v Waterford): N Quaid (Effin); S Finn (Bruff), D Morrissey (Ahane), B Nash (South Liberties); D Byrnes (Patrickswell), D Hannon (captain, Adare), K Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); W O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), D O’Donovan (Doon); G Hegarty (South Liberties), C Lynch (Patrickswell), T Morrissey (Ahane); A Gillane (Patrickwell), S Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), G Mulcahy (Kilmallock).

Subs: B Hennessy (Kilmallock), C Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), A Breen (do.), P Casey (do.), R Connolly (Adare), A Costello (Kilmallock), R English (Doon), R Hanley (Kilmallock), P O'Loughlin (do.), D Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), P Ryan (Doon).

WATERFORD (SHC v Limerick): S O’Keeffe (Ballygunner); I Kenny (do.), C Prunty (captain, Abbeyside), S McNulty (De La Salle); Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), T de Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), K Moran (De La Salle); J Barron (Fourmilewater), K Bennett (Ballysaggart); J Fagan (do.), N Montgomery (Abbeyside), S Bennett (do.); D Hutchinson (Ballygunner), A Gleeson (Mount Sion), J Prendergast (Lismore).

Subs: B Nolan (Roanmore), P Hogan (Ballygunner), M O’Brien (Ferrybank), M Kearney (Ballyduff Upper), P Curran (Dungarvan), C Dunford (Colligan), C Gleeson (Fourmilewater), D Lyons (Dungarvan), J Dillon (De La Salle), I Daly (Lismore), S Fives (Tourin).