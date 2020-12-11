Dónal Óg Cusack names Cork minor side for Limerick clash

Dónal Óg Cusack’s Cork minor hurling team named to face Limerick in tomorrow’s Munster semi-final in Thurles is the same as that which beat Clare in Thurles in October.

Glen Rovers’ Eoin Downey captains the team.

The 1pm throw-in is being streamed live on TG4's YouTube channel.

CORK (MHC v Limerick): B Saunderson (Midleton); S Kingston (Ballinora), C Smyth (Midleton), K Lyons (Ballygarvan); E Downey (captain, Glen Rovers), B O'Connor (St Finbarrs), M Mullins (Whitechurch); B Keating (Ballincollig), J Dwyer (Ballincollig); A Quirke (Midleton), C Walsh (Kanturk), T O'Connell (Ballincollig); B Cunningham (St Finbarrs), M Howell (Douglas), E O'Leary (Glen Rovers).

Subs: D Costine (Cloyne), A Walsh (Bride Rovers), C Geary (Youghal), D Burke (Douglas), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), D Healy (Lisgoold), J Leahy (Dungourney), T Walsh (Kanturk), W Buckley (St Finbarrs).