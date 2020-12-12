Liam Cahill: We're delighted to be in a final but we're not surprised

Waterford manager Liam Cahill has aimed for consistency in the build-up to tomorrow’s All-Ireland final.

"It's like anything, whether it's a hurling team you're training or a horse or a greyhound, consistency is everything.

"And just because you get to a final it doesn't mean you're going to tear up the script and rewrite it.

"We're going to stay consistent in what we're doing. It's what's working for us to date.”

They’ve also been consistent in keeping Covid at bay, a different challenge for management teams everywhere.

"We've learned to be a lot more vigilant, not just on the field but around managing players and making sure that even though I know they're all fully grown adults, you have to still throw out the feeler there that with Covid they're making the right choices outside of the hurling field.

"I know the majority of the players are schoolteachers and in professions like that, they're in contact with people regularly.

"So we always have to be conscious that you're getting the message out there that you're making the right choices and not putting yourself at risk in relation to Covid-19 - that when you come training that you have 35-odd other guys to worry about and putting them at risk as well out of bad choices you make off the field by not social distancing adequately and stuff like that.

You have to keep it highlighted. You don't take any pleasure in having to beat that drum every night.

“But the worst thing you could do is automatically presume fellas are doing it. We all obviously try our best to make sure we're doing the right thing, but there's none of us perfect.

“You're just asking them to make sure that visitors coming to the house to wish you well and stuff like that, that you just be smart and curtail it as best you can.

“But they're all intelligent fellas and they're all really working hard behind the scenes to make sure they're doing the right things and making the right choices outside of the training sessions to make sure that nobody is affected inside.”

Challenge

Cahill says his job as a manager “has always been to challenge.

“When you're in a management role, be it sport or business and livery, your job is to challenge people and challenge them in the right way.

That's the key, once you're challenging people in the right way and a respectful way I think nobody can have any arguments after that.

"Good managers that do have success, I imagine, like to be challenged back as well. Thankfully I have a good bunch of players who are challenging me as well and we have a good, healthy relationship and that's the way, hopefully, it will remain.

"And once we both have respect for one another and it's replicated each way, things can only get better and stay going in the right direction.”

Now that he and his team are in an All-Ireland final, he says they’re neither flattered nor surprised: “Look, every manager at the start of the year sets goals, and we thought a realistic goal was that if we took it match by match, and improved the way we felt we could improve, that with a few breaks along the way we'd end up in the latter stages of the championship.

“Yes, we're delighted to be in an All-Ireland final but we're not flattered and it's not something we're surprised about.

It was a realistic goal, it was something we thought a lot about and spoke a lot about so we're here now and we have to grasp it and embrace it when it's here and kick on and hopefully we will in a week's time.

He has good experience to draw on, having managed Tipperary underage teams to All-Ireland final victories.

“Look, finals are finals no matter what. All-Ireland finals are finals whether they're minor, U21, U20, or senior.

“The same butterflies are in players' bellies and your own as a manager or as a coach. The run-in here is obviously a little bit more higher profile than an U20, U21, or minor final, but it's still an All-Ireland final and thankfully we've had the experience of experiencing the run-in to these games.

“Occasions like this are great. Once ye guys are in front of me I'm happy because it's a case that we're preparing for something big.

“Hopefully it won't be the last time you won't be in front of us for these particular group of players, please God.”

Improve

The Tipperary native acknowledged that Waterford would need to improve on their performance in the Munster final, however.

“Yeah, we'll have to. In the Munster final, Limerick were deserving winners on the day. They really did see out the game better than us.

“But we will have to adjust a few areas of our play to make sure that we're giving ourselves a better chance this time around.

“There will be no excuses for us. We've played them already now and we'd like to think that we've improved since then.

“I know Limerick will say the same, but we would like to think that we're gathering momentum week on week and we'll look forward to going into the match ready to perform.

“We'll do our utmost to perform to the best of our ability and if that takes us over the line, happy days.

“And if it doesn't, then fair play to Limerick.”