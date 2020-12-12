'I then went to change direction too and I just heard a crack. It was horrific'

“You are putting on a brave face the whole time, to be honest,” says Katie Power, a most frank admission from the sidelined Kilkenny forward.

Power is long acquainted with All-Ireland camogie final week. Since the summer of 2009, which began with her sitting the Leaving Cert and finished with her lining out at centre-forward in the All-Ireland senior final, there haven’t too many Septembers where she wasn’t mentally and physically preparing herself for involvement in camogie’s biggest day.

And while the end result has only once fallen her and Kilkenny’s way in their last seven attempts, the week leading into the All-Ireland is, she says, her favourite of the year. The only other week that comes close is Christmas.

A somewhat welcome coincidence is that the latter is only around the corner given Power will not pull on the black and amber jersey at Croke Park this evening as Kilkenny make their latest bid for glory.

Six days before Kilkenny’s championship opener in mid-October, the 29-year-old’s season came - quite literally - tumbling down. During the second-half of an in-house game at the O’Loughlin Gaels ground, Power set off in pursuit of Miriam Bambrick. Katie takes up the story from here given she’s replayed it in her mind on countless occasions.

“She was going to strike the ball and she obviously saw me gaining on her to try and hook her so she changed direction. I then went to change direction too and I just heard a crack. I'll never forget it, it was horrific. I never want to go through anything like that again.”

The diagnosis was a broken kneecap, ending Power’s involvement in Kilkenny’s 2020 campaign. The corrective surgery has already been undergone, with the four-time All-Star facing a seven-month spell out of action.

Keen to retain her services and presence at training and on matchdays, the Kilkenny management added the half-forward to their backroom team. And while incredibly grateful to be part of the travelling party to GAA HQ today, it has not been the easiest week for the Piltown native.

Along with fellow 2009 survivors Denise Gaule, Anne Dalton, and Collette Dormer, this should be Power’s eighth All-Ireland final appearance. Instead, she finds herself on the “periphery”.

“The week of the All-Ireland is always like my favourite time of the year. It is just the excitement, the buzz around home, the flags being up. You are waking up in the morning and you just can't wait for the day to come, so it is like Christmas.

You just miss all that. Everything about it you miss. There's nothing you'd not miss because it is a special time.

“This week, it has been strange, difficult at times. You just try to put that to one side when you go up to training with the girls because you can see the buzz that's there."

Power’s brave face remark at the top of the piece is tied to her determination not to bring an ounce of negativity into a camp preparing for a fifth consecutive All-Ireland final, the most recent three of which ended in defeat.

“The lads wanted me to stay around after the injury and I was delighted because I didn't want to disappear. I said to myself, when I am going to be around the girls, I am going to be as positive as I can because it is not an environment I want to bring negativity into or a pity party.”

In the minutes after the county’s semi-final win over Cork, the television cameras caught sight of Kilkenny players Denise Gaule, Davina Tobin, Anna Farrell, and Claire Phelan up in the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stand embracing an emotional Power.

“There is kind of a hardcore group of us who have been there together for a long number of years and some of them seen me hobbling down the steps on my crutches and came over. It was emotional for them, as well. To share their joy with them straight after the game was lovely."

Can there be more joy this evening?

“I don't think we deserve to win because of the amount [of finals] we have lost. But I do think this team is special. I know maybe people would question us at times, but the strength within the group to keep coming back year after year to try to make up for it instead of giving in and giving up and blaming everyone, that is special to me.

“It would be fantastic to end this year of all years with another medal.”